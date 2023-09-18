"It didn't look like he was coming back from injury" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah's Asia Cup 2023 performances

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his impressive performances with the ball in Asia Cup 2023, highlighting that it didn't seem like he was returning after a prolonged injury layoff.

Bumrah returned to competitive cricket in the T20I series against Ireland after nearly an 11-month layoff due to a back injury. He then made a successful return to ODI cricket in the recently concluded continental tournament, scalping four wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 4.17 in the 17 overs he bowled.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the performances of some of India's key bowlers in the Asia Cup. He expressed delight with Bumrah's impressive comeback after back surgery, saying:

"We were thinking about whether Jasprit Bumrah would be able to bowl 10 overs. He didn't need to bowl 10 overs many times but however much he bowled, he did it amazingly well. He has been absolutely outstanding."

The former Indian opener added:

"It didn't look like he was coming back from injury. It didn't look like he was struggling. The ball was coming out nicely from his hand, he was swinging it both ways, the pace, rhythm and variations were good. So you say that Bumrah is back, that looks good."

Bumrah didn't have to bowl a 10-over spell in any of the games he played. He bowled a five-over spell in the final, dismissing Kusal Perera to give India their first breakthrough before Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

"Another huge tick mark" - Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav's match-winning performances in Yuzvendra Chahal's absence

Kuldeep Yadav was chosen as the Player of the Tournament. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra further stated that Kuldeep Yadav's match-defining performances in the Asia Cup have put to rest the questions surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from India's provisional World Cup squad. He explained:

"India's World Cup team was also announced during this tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal's name is not there in that. So all of us were worried about whether Kuldeep Yadav would do the job alone. The way he bowled, the Player of the Tournament, he said he can do it and that he will manage. So Kuldeep Yadav, another huge tick mark."

While observing that Mohammed Shami didn't get much game time, Chopra concluded by praising Mohammed Siraj for showcasing his match-winning abilities. He said:

"Mohammed Shami didn't get that many opportunities but Mohammed Siraj showed that he is the leader of the pack. Of course, Bumrah is this team's bowling captain, but he (Siraj) showed that the day you give him the opportunity, he does not lag behind anyone."

Siraj registered figures of 6/21 in seven overs as India bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup final. He accounted for 10 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.63 in the 26.2 overs he bowled in the tournament.

