"It makes for a really good series" - Steve Smith on Ben Stokes' addition to England's Ashes squad

Former Australian captain Steve Smith believes the addition of all-rounder Ben Stokes to the England squad will make the upcoming Ashes series even more exciting.

Stokes, who took a break from cricket due to mental health issues and a finger injury, on Monday announced he would be available for selection for the Ashes. The England all-rounder has been cleared to resume training following a second operation.

Smith, on his part, is glad Stokes is finally returning to competitive cricket again.

“It’s never comfortable when you’re going through some pain out in the middle. I think Kane Williamson is probably one going through it at the moment, I think he’s got some tennis elbow stuff that I had earlier this year going on, and it’s not a very comfortable place to be in," Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald from Dubai.

“When you can’t fulfil your duties the way you’d like to, the way you normally would, it’s never ideal. [I’m] glad that Stokesy has been able to get his finger sorted and I saw some footage of him the other day back batting, so good signs."

Smith reckons Stokes' return will make England a much more dangerous side.

“Any team is more dangerous when you’ve got someone like Ben Stokes playing. It certainly adds a lot to their depth, but we’re excited and I’m glad, personally, that he’s able to be back playing some cricket. It makes for a really good series,” Steve Smith added.

The blockbuster five-match Ashes series will commence on December 8 at the Gabba.

Steve Smith to play anchor role during T20 World Cup

Steve Smith has been in fine form leading up to the T20 World Cup, where he is expected to play an anchor role for Australia in the middle-order.

Smith asserted that every cricketer was aware of their role in the team and the onus was on them to execute on the field.

“That’s essentially my role, I think I’ve done it pretty well in the first couple of trial games and our first game against South Africa,” he said.

“So I know what I need to do, the rest of the team knows my role, I think we’re all very clear on the way we all want to play, so that clarity’s there, it’s just about going and doing it," Steve Smith concluded.

Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note, beating South Africa by five wickets. They next face Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

