"It doesn't matter how many sessions you've won" - Batting legend's scathing attack on Team India during Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 03, 2025 21:07 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj dropped Harry Brook at a crucial moment on the fourth day at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Former opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed Team India for starting down the barrel of another series defeat on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at the Oval. Despite seemingly dominating more sessions throughout the series, the visitors entered the final outing trailing 1-2.

Ad

The fifth Test has followed a similar pattern with India holding all the aces heading into the final innings. Set a massive target of 374 to win, the hosts were reduced to 50/1 at the end of the third day.

They were in further trouble at 106/3 during the first session on Day 4 before Joe Root and Harry Brook took the Indian bowlers apart.

While the duo were at it, Gavaskar's co-commentator Harsha Bhogle said (via TOI):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Overall, if you add up all the games, it’s a bit like that — one team has won more games, the other more sets."

However, Gavaskar was having none of that and responded:

"You could say that, but at the end of the day, it’s the result that matters. Unless India win this game and level the series, you have to admit that England are the better team. It doesn’t matter how many sessions you’ve won. Yes, 2-2 would be a fair result given India have won more sessions overall."
Ad

Brook's counterattack left India helpless as he added a century partnership with Root at the time of Gavaskar's remarks.

Team India on the brink of another Test series defeat in England

Ad

Unfortunately for Team India, their misery continued in the second session on Day 4 of the Oval Test. Brook and Root added a potentially match-winning 195 for the fourth wicket before the former fell for a sensational 111 off 98 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Root was unbeaten on 98 off 135 balls at tea on the fourth day with England racing to 317/4. They require only 57 runs to win the game and the series 3-1.

Should such a result transpire, it will be India's third consecutive Test series loss after 0-3 and 1-3 drubbings against New Zealand and Australia.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications