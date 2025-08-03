"It doesn't matter how many sessions you've won" - Batting legend's scathing attack on Team India during Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed Team India for starting down the barrel of another series defeat on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at the Oval. Despite seemingly dominating more sessions throughout the series, the visitors entered the final outing trailing 1-2.The fifth Test has followed a similar pattern with India holding all the aces heading into the final innings. Set a massive target of 374 to win, the hosts were reduced to 50/1 at the end of the third day.They were in further trouble at 106/3 during the first session on Day 4 before Joe Root and Harry Brook took the Indian bowlers apart.While the duo were at it, Gavaskar's co-commentator Harsha Bhogle said (via TOI):&quot;Overall, if you add up all the games, it’s a bit like that — one team has won more games, the other more sets.&quot;However, Gavaskar was having none of that and responded:&quot;You could say that, but at the end of the day, it’s the result that matters. Unless India win this game and level the series, you have to admit that England are the better team. It doesn’t matter how many sessions you’ve won. Yes, 2-2 would be a fair result given India have won more sessions overall.&quot;Brook's counterattack left India helpless as he added a century partnership with Root at the time of Gavaskar's remarks.Team India on the brink of another Test series defeat in EnglandUnfortunately for Team India, their misery continued in the second session on Day 4 of the Oval Test. Brook and Root added a potentially match-winning 195 for the fourth wicket before the former fell for a sensational 111 off 98 deliveries.Meanwhile, Root was unbeaten on 98 off 135 balls at tea on the fourth day with England racing to 317/4. They require only 57 runs to win the game and the series 3-1.Should such a result transpire, it will be India's third consecutive Test series loss after 0-3 and 1-3 drubbings against New Zealand and Australia.