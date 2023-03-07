"It means you threw away your wickets after getting starts" - Reema Malhotra on none of the RCB batters reaching the 30-run mark

Reema Malhotra has highlighted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters need to blame themselves for their below-par score in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Smriti Mandhana and Co. were bowled out for 155 after opting to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6. MI surpassed their score with nine wickets and 34 deliveries to spare to hand them their second consecutive drubbing in the tournament.

During a post-match discussion on Sports18, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on none of the RCB batters reaching the 30-run mark, to which she responded:

"It means you threw away your wickets after getting starts. When you get a start, you have spent the difficult time, as you are slightly tentative when you come to the crease and want to understand the pace of the wicket. It is your mistake if you give away your wicket after getting set."

The former Indian all-rounder feels the RCB batters' inability to convert their starts into substantial efforts made a telling difference in the game, explaining:

"I feel that was the difference between the two teams. Whoever got the start for the Mumbai Indians, they converted it, but three or four batters got out in the twenties for RCB because of which they were restricted to 155. I feel they were 30-40 runs short, considering the surface."

Five RCB batters were dismissed in the twenties, with Richa Ghosh's 28 being the top score in their innings. On the flip side, Hayley Matthews (77*) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt's (55*) unbeaten half-centuries helped the Mumbai Indians register an easy win.

"There were some good shots in Smriti Mandhana's innings but she was scratchy otherwise" - Reema Malhotra on RCB skipper falling prey to Hayley Matthews

Smriti Mandhana was one of Hayley Matthews' three victims in Monday's game. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Malhotra was also asked about Smriti Mandhana falling prey to an off-spinner once again in the form of Matthews, to which she replied:

"This was the battle I wanted to watch. I had said at the start that we will have to see how she plays Matthews and whether Matthews will come on top and that's what happened. There were some good shots in Smriti Mandhana's innings but she was scratchy otherwise."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by praising Matthews for her all-round contributions, saying:

"If you have Matthews, you cannot keep her away from the game. She contributes in every department - whether it is fielding, bowling or batting. She is a three-dimensional player and an asset for every captain."

Matthews got rid of Heather Knight for a golden duck off the very next delivery after Mandhana's dismissal. She later dismissed Richa Ghosh to complete her three-wicket haul before playing a blazing knock during MI's chase.

