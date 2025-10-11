"It was neither required nor was it available" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to hold himself responsible for his run-out in the second Test against the West Indies. He highlighted that the single the Indian opener was trying to steal was neither required nor available.

Jaiswal was run out for a 258-ball 175 as India declared their first innings at 518/5 in Delhi on Day 2 (Saturday, October 11). The West Indies ended the day at 140/4 in their first innings, trailing the hosts by 378 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra noted that Jaiswal lost his wicket to an unavailable single, highlighting that Shubman Gill might not have reached the other end had he run.

"I believe there was no run. A run is completed when two people run. I do get it that it was your call for sure, and you want to run, but it was neither required nor was it available. If you hit straight and run, what would you have done had Shubman not been able to reach the other end?" he said.

The former India opener questioned who would have been responsible had Gill been run out at the striker's end.

"It was his (Jaiswal's) danger end, but if the ball came into the fielder's hands with such good bounce, if he had made a direct hit at the batter's end, and Shubman had been unable to reach, whose mistake would it have been? At the end of the career, you understand that whoever gets run out, the mistake is theirs," Chopra observed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal set off for a seemingly non-existent single after hitting the ball straight to Tagenarine Chanderpaul at mid-off. He couldn't regain his ground at the striker's end after Shubman Gill had sent him back.

"You also have to see that the non-striker has to reach somewhere" - Parthiv Patel on Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill added 74 runs for the third wicket. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel acknowledged that it was Yashasvi Jaiswal's call. However, he added that the opener had to ensure Shubman Gill too would have reached his end.

"Obviously, there are some unwritten rules. You are taught that it's the batter's call if he drives the ball and it goes to mid-on or mid-off. However, along with that, you also have to see that the non-striker has to reach somewhere," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned whether such a risky single was required in a Test match, especially when runs were coming easily.

"If we go just by the rules, it's right that it was the batter's call, and the non-striker should have run. However, it was the second over of the day. It's Test cricket and runs were coming easily. Do you need to take a run after hitting into mid-off's hand like that?" Patel observed.

Parthiv Patel highlighted that Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out similarly after a mix-up with Virat Kohli in the Boxing Day Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. He added that Jaiswal lacked a little game awareness, highlighting that the youngster could have gotten out in only two ways, either run-out or hit-wicket.

