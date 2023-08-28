"It is a phenomenal opportunity for Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for Indian players in Asia Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra believes the Asia Cup presents an excellent opportunity for the likes of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to cement their place in India's World Cup squad.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17 in the ODI format and will act as a preparatory tournament for the ODI World Cup to be played in India. Tilak and Suryakumar are part of India's 17-member squad for the continental event and the duo will hope to prove their credentials in the 50-over format.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Asia Cup is a massive opportunity for some of the contenders for a World Cup berth. He said:

"It is a phenomenal opportunity for Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, and even Ishan Kishan if he is batting in the middle order. You feel your name will come in the World Cup team but it hasn't come yet."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Tilak and Suryakumar have not yet sealed their spots for the World Cup. He stated:

"There are many a slip between the cup and the lip. The Indian team will also think that you have kept them from the World Cup perspective and there is no other cricket left, so these are the opportunities."

While the Asia Cup afforded the selectors the luxury of picking a 17-member squad, they can select only 15 players for the World Cup. Either Tilak or Suryakumar will likely miss out in such a scenario if both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are fit and available for the global event.

"Whoever grabs his opportunities, there isn't a scope for further discussion" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma might not get to play in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. [P/C: @TilakV9/ Twitter]

Aakash Chopra reckons fringe players can virtually assure themselves of a berth in the World Cup squad by making the most of their chances in the Asia Cup. He reasoned:

"Whoever grabs his opportunities, there isn't a scope for further discussion. You will have to announce the provisional team on September 5 and the final team by September 28. So you don't have a lot of scope to deviate. So whoever grabs his opportunities here will play the World Cup and the World Cup is a huge thing."

The reputed commentator added that the likes of VVS Laxman and Yuzvendra Chahal have experienced the heartbreak of being left out of ODI or T20 World Cups. He observed:

"There are many great Indian players who couldn't reach the World Cup squad, VVS Laxman being one of those. You can ask Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal, he does everything but as soon as the World Cup comes, his name doesn't come or he is unable to play even if his name comes."

Reflecting on India's likely strategies in the Asia Cup, Chopra is curious to see how Hardik Pandya is used with the ball. He wants frontline seamers to be used with the new ball instead of the Indian vice-captain.

