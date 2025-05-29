"It is not pleasant anymore" - R Ashwin's massive statement while addressing Sarfaraz Khan's absence from squad for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin observed how recent squad announcements have been a major source of negativity due to the uproar over certain players being omitted. The selection committee recently named the squad for the five-match Test series against England, where several massive names like Sarfaraz Khan and Mohammad Shami were not included.

Ad

Sarfaraz Khan had waited for a long time for his international debut despite years of piling runs in the domestic circuit. He made the most of his chances in the home series against England and New Zealand in 2024, scoring 371 runs in six Tests at an average of 37.10.

However, his credentials for an overseas tour were questioned, and he failed to get an opportunity during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. The right-handed batter scored only one run across two innings in his last Test appearance, against New Zealand in Mumbai, and once again finds himself sliding down the pecking order.

Ad

Trending

Ashwin opined that Sarfaraz Khan has done nothing wrong to be omitted from the team, but acknowledged Karun Nair's case as well.

"When the Indian team gets selected now, it is not pleasant anymore. Nowadays, people are almost always angry over someone not getting selected. Look, Sarfaraz Khan has scored a lot of runs already, but Karun Nair's selection cannot be questioned. But if you ask me what Sarfaraz did wrong? I have no answer. I really hope someone has had a talk with Sarfaraz, there should be a call from the leadership or the management. He should be given reasoning and the way he can get back into the team," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

"What will Sarfaraz Khan think now? What can he look forward to next? He'll go back to first-class cricket and score 1000 runs, but what after that? I think it is very hard on Sarfaraz Khan, but at the same time, I am very happy for Karun Nair," Ashwin added.

Karun Nair had a historic domestic season for Vidarbha, being among the runs in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the Ranji Trophy. He has also looked in decent touch while playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Ad

"Maybe Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre are a little distance away" - R Ashwin on Team India T20I opening conundrum

The IPL 2025 has intensified the race for the opening slots in the Indian T20I side ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil. Following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement, the Men in Blue had to restructure their top order altogether. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, the likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson were touted to be the leading candidates.

Ad

However, the likes of Priyansh Arya and Sai Sudharsan have also made their way into contention following fantastic individual campaigns.

"There is so much competition in that T20I side. Just look at the opening slot, who will you play? Priyansh Arya has put his name in the ring, then there is Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Maybe Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre are a little distance away from the T20 column. I forgot Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, so the batting talent is there in abundance," Ashwin said.

Team India's first T20I assignment is scheduled after the IPL 2025 and the England tour, in the form of a Bangladesh tour in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news