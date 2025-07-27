"It would be a remarkable escape" - Ex-England captain's huge statement after India's fightback on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Team India would have done exceptionally well if they could salvage a draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Vaughan admitted that he gave India hardly any chance after Day 3 but lauded the way they fought back on Saturday.

The tourists had their backs completely to the wall ahead of Day 4 as England had a lead of 186, and their score stood at 544/7. With Ben Stokes amassing a ton, he swelled the home side's lead to 311 before Chris Woakes struck in consecutive deliveries to leave the Asian Giants at 0-2. However, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have stitched an unbroken 174-run stand to keep the opposition at bay.

Speaking at the BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan opined that India have got the team selection wrong here. He still sees the hosts chasing something late on Day 5, as he said:

"I gave India no chance especially after their body language yesterday and when they lost two wickets early today, I thought they were knocked out. But I love character and they bounced back brilliantly with the mentality to prove us wrong. India have got it wrong here with the team selection and if they can get away with a draw, then it would be a remarkable escape. Runs are going to be important tomorrow with a constant eye on the scoreboard with England potentially chasing down a target late tomorrow."

Gill was notably dropped by Liam Dawson on 22 but has gone on to score an unbeaten 78. He has also raised his series tally to 697 runs in eight innings at 99.57.

"I thought they batted really well there towards the end" - Marcus Trescothick on Team India

Marcus Trescothick. (Image Credits: Getty)

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick suggested that they have to find something special on Day 5 to break the visitors' resistance, saying:

"The pitch is good, clearly. There is a little bit of variation in bounce and you've got to use the crease and find the cracks and make the most out of it. There are a couple of factors in play and we've got to work out a way with a solution come tomorrow. I thought they batted really well there towards the end and made it tough for us. They have a lot of passion about how they are going to work their way into the series."

The tourists still trail by 137 runs, and Ben Stokes and Co. are 17 overs away from getting the second new ball.

