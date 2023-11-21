"It’s almost like he wants people to write him off, just to prove them wrong" - Mike Hussey backs David Warner to keep going

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey has backed veteran opener David Warner to continue playing for the national side following the Aussies' victorious 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. Warner played a vital role in Australia's record-extending sixth title triumph, amassing 535 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.63.

While Warner has stated in the past that he intends to retire from red-ball cricket following Australia's home Test series against Pakistan in December-January, there is not much known about his intention over his white-ball career. Australia do have crucial assignments in the form of the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, and Warner could very well be part of the two ICC events.

Refusing to write Warner off by any means and hailing the southpaw's tough spirit, Hussey told Fox Sports:

“I wouldn’t write him off. He’s been a champion player in all forms of the game for such a long, long, long period of time and you should never write off champion players, and that’s exactly what he is.”

"It’s almost like he wants people to write him off, just to prove them wrong. It seems like that is the sort of character he’s got inside him. So if we want him to continue on, maybe we should say he is finished and we need to look at the next generation, and that will push him to go on,” Hussey continued.

Warner has already stated that he will not be signing a central contract with Cricket Australia (CA), in what will likely be the final phase of his international career.

At the same time, he hinted at playing at the 2027 ODI World Cup with a response on Twitter against a post that suggested he finished his World Cup career.

“I don’t think it’ll be a body thing. I don’t think it’ll be a skill thing. It’ll just be a mental thing" - Hussey on Warner's eventual decision to retire

David Warner has hardly shown any signs that he recently turned 37 years old. He was among the most electric fielders in the entire 2023 World Cup and has not slowed down in terms of his fitness or his sharpness. Warner has continued to be his destructive best with the bat as well, leading to absolutely no reason that he is coming to a decline.

Opining that Warner's skill or fitness will not factor in when he chooses to retire from the sport, Hussey said:

“I don’t think it’ll be a body thing. I don’t think it’ll be a skill thing. It’ll just be a mental thing. As far as his skill … he’s going to have the skill to be able to continue on for as long as he likes. I think he changed his training, you know what, pretty much when he met Candice, his wife, and he has turned himself into a great athlete. I don’t think there is going to be an issue there (with his fitness). I just think it’s in his mind, when he feels as though he’s had enough, and everyone gets that stage."

Further stating that Warner might fall out of love with the game as a player, leading him to announce his retirement, Hussey concluded:

“He might not admit it now, but there will be a day where he’ll wake up and go, ‘You know what? I don’t want to do this anymore’. And I think that that’ll be the time when he will give it away. Whether it’s next year, whether it’s in five years time, whether it’s somewhere in between, who knows? Only he can really answer that, but it’ll come down to him in his mind.”

David Warner has been rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. He was initially named in the squad but has now been replaced by all-rounder Aaron Hardie.