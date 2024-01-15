"It's Axar Patel in my book" - Aakash Chopra on choosing between Axar and Ravindra Jadeja as India's preferred spin-bowling all-rounder

Aakash Chopra reckons Axar Patel should be India's first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Axar registered figures of 2/17 in four overs as India bundled out Afghanistan for 172 in the second T20I in Indore on Sunday, January 14. The Men in Blue chased down the target with six wickets and 26 deliveries to spare to seal the series ahead of the final game in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra cast his vote for Axar ahead of Jadeja for the spin-bowling all-rounder's role. However, he acknowledged the Indian think-tank might have a different opinion, elaborating (2:50):

"Axar Patel was given the Player of the Match award. I am scared when Axar gets the Player of the Match because he was dropped when he got two successive Player of the Match awards last time. They didn't take him to South Africa and don't know what they will do now as well.

"There is no clarity yet whether Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel is your first spinner who can bat at No. 7. It's Axar Patel in my book. However, because the Indian team made Jaddu the vice-captain in the last series, maybe the team is thinking about Ravindra Jadeja," the former India opener added.

While acknowledging that Axar bowled an outstanding spell, Chopra opined that Axar shouldn't have probably been chosen as the Player of the Match for Sunday's game. He reckons Shivam Dube should have won the accolade for the second successive game for his all-round performance.

"Rohit Sharma the captain once again came out shining" - Aakash Chopra on Ravi Bishnoi's early strike

Rohit Sharma removed Arshdeep Singh from the attack after just one over. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra praised Rohit Sharma's captaincy while helping Ravi Bishnoi get rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over of Afghanistan's innings. He explained (2:20):

"Ravi Bishnoi picked up a wicket at the start. Rohit Sharma the captain once again came out shining. He shows his captaincy prowess every time. Ravi Bishnoi was wicketless in the last match as he wasn't given an over in the powerplay, so he asked him to come early this time, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz got out."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also appreciated Arshdeep Singh for striking a few blows after going wicketless in the first game. He said (4:20):

"Bishnoi picked up wickets. Arshdeep took three wickets. He bowled well in the last match as well although he went wicketless. He got two wickets in the last over in this match and two players got run out, and totally three wickets for Arshdeep Singh. Mukesh wasn't given his full quota."

Chopra added that Rohit also had a hand in Afghanistan reaching a 170-plus score. He pointed out that the Indian skipper is seriously investing in Shivam Dube and resultantly gave him the 19th over, which went for 20 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Is Axar Patel ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the race for the spin-bowling all-rounder's position for the 2024 T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes