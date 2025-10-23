“It's a big question” - Aakash Chopra unsure of all-rounder's role in India’s playing XI in AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned the role of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s lineup. His remarks came following India’s loss in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.

Asked to bat first, India posted 264/9 in 50 overs, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 73. Batting at No. 8, Reddy managed just eight runs off 10 balls. In response, Matthew Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61*) starred for the hosts as they chased the target in 46.2 overs, winning by two wickets.

Following the game, Chopra shared a video on his YouTube channel, noting that the management seems unclear about what they want from the 22-year-old. He pointed out that Reddy’s strength lies in batting, making him a poor fit for the No. 8 position, and that he rarely bowls beyond three overs. He remarked:

“One change I personally want is Nitish Kumar Reddy, because it’s a big question whether we actually know what we want from him. Nitish Kumar Reddy is your future; as they say, future-ready. You want to future-proof your team, which is a very good philosophy.”

“If Hardik is not playing, then what happens? Do we need two pace-bowling all-rounders in South Africa? I understand that. But at number eight, he is a batter all-rounder, not a bowling all-rounder. So at number eight, he doesn’t fit. At number seven, at least, he should bat. That way, he gets to bat higher up,” he added.

Chopra continued:

“In this match, he only bowled three overs. You don’t see him bowling more than three overs anywhere. He didn’t bowl in the Ahmedabad Test, nor in the Delhi Test, and here also, just three overs. These are the bilateral series where you can take a few more chances and test your players. I think Nitish Kumar Reddy’s role is still not clear to me, and that clarity is something I feel is still missing.”

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether the management gives Reddy another chance in the final game or opts to bring in another frontline bowler in the XI.

“I feel that Harshit might sit out” - Aakash Chopra predicts potential change in India’s lineup for 3rd ODI

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India are likely to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the third ODI, with Harshit Rana expected to sit out. He said:

“I feel that Kuldeep Yadav will play in the XI. Kuldeep Yadav is needed, especially on the Sydney pitch. I think you might see Harshit Rana sitting out, or perhaps one between Arshdeep or Siraj. One of them will sit out.”

“I think it might be Harshit Rana who becomes the casualty. Although he has scored runs, which were very important, and has also taken two wickets, I feel that Harshit might sit out because India still needs a batter at number eight since the batting hasn’t gone well. So I see Kuldeep playing, and I don’t see any other changes,” he added.

The final game of the series is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

