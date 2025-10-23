“This is actually his ground” - Aakash Chopra makes a massive comparison after Virat Kohli’s gesture in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI 

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has drawn a massive comparison between veteran India batter Virat Kohli and legend Don Bradman. This comes after Kohli’s gesture towards the crowd in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval.

Although Kohli was dismissed for a four-ball duck, the crowd rose to cheer him, recognizing his impressive record at the venue. Kohli acknowledged them by raising his gloves as he walked off. Reacting to the gesture, Chopra suggested that the 36-year-old may have done this to signal to fans that this could be Kohli’s last appearance at Adelaide, saying [Via his X account]:

“Goodbye Adelaide. As Virat Kohli walked out after getting out, at the end he made that gesture to the crowd to say thank you, perhaps to make them realize that this is it. Virat Kohli will no longer be seen playing international cricket on this ground. And this is the ground that was probably his favorite across the three formats. He scored runs here, competed as captain in matches here. In fact, it was said that although it’s far from home, it felt like home.”

The 48-year-old further compared the Indian veteran to Don Bradman, highlighting how Kohli’s failure to open his account mirrored that of the legendary cricketer, who also failed to score in his final Test. Chopra said:

“But in the end, he couldn’t open his account on that ground. And do you know whose memory came to mind? Sir Don Bradman’s. And this is actually his ground. This city belongs to him. The last match he played, he needed just four runs. If he had scored them, he would have retired with an average of 100. But he couldn’t open his account then. And here, the Don of ODI cricket couldn’t open his account in his last match at this very venue. It’s a little poetic, but the truth is there are no goodbyes in goodbyes, you know.”

“And also a reminder someone once said very well, you are remembered for how you lived, not for how you died. And what’s the context of this? What happened in the last match? You won’t remember that in the end. You will be remembered for what you did before, when you were in your prime, when you came to this ground and conquered it. Adelaide will miss you, Virat Kohli,” he added.

Meanwhile, India lost the match by two wickets while defending 265, giving Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with one game remaining.

Virat Kohli adds unwanted stats to his name after bagging a duck in the 2nd ODI against Australia

Ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The right-hander failed to get off the mark once again in the second ODI on October 23, recording another zero. This was the first time in Kohli’s 304-match ODI career that he registered consecutive ducks.

Overall, the 36-year-old has scored 14,181 runs in 292 innings at an average of 57.41 and a strike rate of 93.27, including 51 hundreds and 74 fifties.

