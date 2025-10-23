5 Indian batting stars who bagged consecutive ducks in ODI history ft. Virat Kohli

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket continues to be unfruitful, as he was once again dismissed for a duck in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The contest is being played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.

The 36-year-old fell for a four-ball duck to Xavier Bartlett. In the first ODI, he had also been dismissed for a duck, that time off eight balls by Mitchell Starc. With two consecutive scores of zero, this marked the first instance in his 304-match ODI career that the Delhi-born batter has been dismissed for ducks in back-to-back games.

On that note, let’s take a look at five Indian batting stars who have registered consecutive ducks in ODI history.

5 Indian batting stars who bagged consecutive ducks in ODI history

#1 Rohit Sharma

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma has represented India in 275 ODIs, scoring 11,249 runs, including 59 fifties and 32 centuries, firmly establishing himself as one of the finest batters. However, even a player of his caliber has experienced lows, having registered two consecutive ducks during his career.

This happened during the Men in Blue’s five-match away ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2012. In the second and third games, Rohit was dismissed for a five-ball duck and a golden duck, respectively. Overall, he managed just 13 runs across five innings in the series, yet the Men in Blue still triumphed convincingly, winning the series 4-1.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

India legend Sachin Tendulkar also features on this list. The former Indian batter didn’t have the best start to his ODI career, as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Pakistan in his debut match in 1989 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

His second appearance came in 1990 against New Zealand at the Carisbrook ground, where he was again dismissed without scoring, registering consecutive ducks in the first two games of his ODI career.

#3 Virat Kohli

The latest entrant on the list is veteran batter Virat Kohli. The right-hander was dismissed for an eight-ball duck by Mitchell Starc in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Perth on October 19, 2025.

In the second game at Adelaide on October 23, he once again struggled, failing to score and getting out LBW for a four-ball duck to Xavier Bartlett, marking the first time in his 304-match career that he has recorded consecutive scoreless innings.

#4 Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is next on the list, having recorded consecutive ducks during the 2003 ODI tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand. In the Men in Blue’s first two matches against Australia in the tournament, Sehwag was dismissed for a duck in both innings by Nathan Bracken.

The tri-series was eventually won by Australia, who defeated the hosts by 37 runs in the final at Eden Gardens.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

The final player on the list is Yuvraj Singh, the 2011 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament. The former all-rounder recorded consecutive ducks during the 2006/07 DLF Cup in Kuala Lumpur, which featured Australia and the West Indies.

In the Men in Blue’s second match of the tournament, their first against Australia, Yuvraj was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Mitchell Johnson.

In the very next game against the West Indies, he again failed to score, falling for a four-ball duck to Dwayne Smith. Meanwhile, Australia went on to defeat the West Indies in the final to claim the title.

