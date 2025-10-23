Virat Kohli acknowledges crowd as he walks off after bagging another duck in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 23, 2025 10:14 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Xavier Bartlett removes Virat Kohli for a four-ball duck (Source: Getty)

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli once again fell early, registering his second duck in as many games during the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The match is being played on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval.

The dismissal came on the fifth delivery of the seventh over of India’s innings. Xavier Bartlett bowled a good-length delivery that nipped back in, catching Kohli off guard. The right-hander attempted a flick but missed the ball completely, getting beaten on the inside edge.

Umpire Sam Nogajski didn’t hesitate to raise his finger, sending Kohli back to the pavilion. As the veteran walked off, he raised his glove to acknowledge the crowd, receiving a standing ovation in what could be his final game in Adelaide.

Watch the video here:

The 36-year-old was dismissed for a four-ball duck, leaving the visitors struggling at 17/2 after 6.5 overs. It was the first time in his illustrious career that Kohli had been dismissed for a duck in successive innings.

Xavier Bartlett dismisses Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the same over to put India under pressure

After choosing to bowl first, the Australian pacers were exceptional with their line and length, restricting the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to just 17 runs in the first six overs. In the seventh over, Xavier Bartlett made an immediate impact, dismissing the Indian skipper for a run-a-ball nine with the very first delivery.

Ad

On the fifth ball of the same over, the right-arm pacer struck again, removing Virat Kohli for a four-ball duck. Since then, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have looked to steady the innings. At the time of writing, India were 37/2 after 12 overs, with Rohit (23) and Iyer (4) at the crease.

Playing XI of both sides:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

More from Sportskeeda
