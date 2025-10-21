No Virender Sehwag as former CSK star picks 6 Indians in all time India-Australia ODI XI ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Team India batter Subramaniam Badrinath picked his combined India-Australia all-time ODI XI ahead of the second ODI between the teams in Adelaide (via his Instagram handle). The former right-hander opted for two Indians, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, as the openers.
Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer in ODI history with 18,426 runs, including a remarkable 49 centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit is 10th on the list with 11,176 runs in ODI cricket.
Next came the two fairly obvious choices at No. 3 and 4 in Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli. The former is the fourth all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs with 13,704 runs, while the latter is third with 14,181 runs, with a record 51 ODI centuries.
Badrinath went for former all-rounders Andrew Symonds and Kapil Dev at No. 5 and 7 in his lineup. He rounded his top seven off with former CSK and Indian captain MS Dhoni at No. 6.
Dhoni is one of only 15 batters to score over 10,000 ODI runs and did so despite batting in the middle-order for most of his career. Kapil and Dev are also the only Indian captains to lead their side to ODI World Cup glory in 1983 and 2011, respectively.
S Badrinath's goes Aussie-dominant in the bowling attack for his all-time India-Australia ODI XI
Subramaniam Badrinath opted for three specialist pacers and a spinner in his all-time India-Australia bowling lineup. The former batter picked the legendary Shane Warne at No. 8.
Warne finished with 293 ODI wickets and was the joint-leading wicket-taker (20) in Australia's ODI World Cup win in 1999. Badrinath went for the Australian pace duo of Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath at No. 10 and 11.
The former is eighth all-time in ODI wickets with 380, while the latter is seventh with 381 scalps. McGrath is also the all-time leader in ODI World Cup wickets with 71.
Finally, Badrinath picked India's Jasprit Bumrah to round off his all-time India-Australia ODI XI. The 31-year-old boasts an impressive ODI record with 149 wickets at an average of 23.55 in 89 matches.
S Badrinath's all-time India-Australia combined ODI XI
Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Andrew Symonds, MS Dhoni (c), Kapil Dev, Shane Warne, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah
