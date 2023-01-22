"It's a bit stiff, but hopefully I pull up okay" - Steve Smith confident of recovering from back spasm ahead of India tour

Talismanic Australian batter Steve Smith remains optimistic of recovering from a back spasm ahead of the India tour. Following his innings for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL game against Sydney Thunder on Saturday, the right-handed batter admitted that his back felt stiff.

Smith played his best T20 innings on Saturday, slamming an unbeaten 125 off 66 to fashion Sixers' 125-run victory. He struggled to run late in the game but was not subbed out.

Speaking post-match, the 33-year-old said that he had a back spasm late in the afternoon and that while he could bend well, he could not do so fully. Nevertheless, he added that it's not serious. As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I just had some spasming this afternoon. I struggle to get upright. I can bend (forward) all right, but getting into an extension is not ideal. It probably helped me in my batting, kept me a bit lower. It's a bit stiff, but hopefully, I pull up okay. I'm pretty certain we'll be all right."

The veteran batter had to cut his training session short on Saturday afternoon to rest his back.

Sixers spinner Nathan Lyon missed a second straight game due to knee soreness, but Smith said that none of the touring party members are in doubt for the marquee four-Test series in India.

"I just came here to play and enjoy myself" - Steve Smith on playing for Sydney Sixers

Steve Smith scored his second consecutive BBL hundred. He said that he's feeling good at the top of the order, saying:

"I just came here to play and enjoy myself and help the Sixers have success. In my first three knocks, I've batted nicely in all of them. I feel like I'm in a good place at the top of the order. It's a place I think most people probably enjoy batting. It's been really enjoyable so far."

The New South Wales batter's fitness is critical ahead of the India tour, given his experise in playing spin. The 33-year-old averages a daunting 60 in Test cricket in India.

