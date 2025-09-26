"It's a different thing that they don't listen" - Irfan Pathan on Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill ahead of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Irfan Pathan has noted that Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have forged an excellent opening combination in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He observed that the duo tries to explain to each other what needs to be done, although they might not act accordingly.

India will face Sri Lanka in the final Super Four Game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday, September 26. Abhishek and Gill will likely open for India in the inconsequential game, as the Men in Blue have already booked their place in the final against Pakistan, to be played at the same venue two days later.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Abhishek and Gill's partnership.

"Abhishek and Shubman, their combination that has gotten set is praiseworthy because you need a batter who complements you at the other end. You repeatedly hear them when they speak, stitch a partnership, and explain things to each other, asking for a single to be taken after a four is hit," the former India all-rounder responded.

"It's a different thing that they don't listen because it happened yesterday (Wednesday) as well. Shubman told Abhishek that 15 runs had come in the over and asked him to play the last ball carefully. He said yes, but hit the last ball for a six. So they try to explain things to each other, but this combination is amazing," he added.

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma had scored 15 runs off the first five deliveries of the fourth over of India's innings in their previous game against Bangladesh, with the former having struck a four and a six off the first two balls. Although Gill evidently asked Abhishek to take it easy on the last ball, the southpaw smoked Nasum Ahmed for a six.

"You need to keep feeding off of each other" - Saba Karim on Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's partnership ahead of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched together a 77-run opening partnership in just 6.2 overs against Bangladesh. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim noted that Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill feed off of each other

"Both keep helping each other always in the game plan as well. While batting, you need to keep feeding off of each other. You would have seen many times Abhishek Sharma rotating the strike and telling Shubman Gill what the bowler is doing, the variations they are employing," he said.

The former India selector added that taking the opposition attack to the cleaners has virtually become a norm for the duo.

"From all these things, it's clearly evident that both of them like batting together. Both are extremely clinical in their approach. It's not like you will see only Abhishek playing big shots every time. In the last match, Shubman started scoring runs quickly in the initial phase. Destroying the opposition bowlers is becoming a sort of habit for them," Saba observed.

With 248 runs at a strike rate of 206.67 in five innings, Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025. Shubman Gill, who has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 156.33 in five innings, is India's second-highest run-getter in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament.

