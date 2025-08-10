"It's difficult to say" - Former Indian captain's huge statement on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly refused to take sides when asked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in ODIs. The latest reports have suggested that the legendary duo might not be in the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.It has also been mentioned that Kohli and Rohit will have to play in India's premier domestic one-day competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to claim a place in the ODI side.The two stalwarts retired from T20Is immediately after helping India win the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. They also announced their Test retirements a month before the recent England tour.When asked about Kohli and Rohit's ODI future in an interview with the PTI, Ganguly said (Via The Hindu):&quot;I’m not aware of this, can’t comment on this. It’s difficult to say. Whoever does well will play. If they do well, they should continue. Kohli’s one-day record is phenomenal, even Rohit Sharma’s. Both of them are phenomenal in white-ball cricket.&quot;Kohli and Rohit will likely be seen in action for India next in the ODI series in Australia, starting October 19. The duo has remained tight-lipped about their future in the 50-over format.&quot;India are favorites&quot; - Sourav Ganguly on the 2025 Asia CupSourav Ganguly picked India as the favorites to emerge victorious in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The Asian giants are coming off a gruelling Test tour of England, with the five-match series ending in a 2-2 draw.Set to be played in the T20 format, the Asia Cup will feature eight teams competing across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, starting September 9.&quot;India are very strong, and if they are strong in red-ball cricket, they are even stronger in white-ball cricket. So, in my opinion, India are favourites, and beating them on those good Dubai wickets will be very tough,&quot; said Ganguly (via the aforementioned source).India are part of Group A, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. They will play their first game of the Asia Cup against the UAE, starting September 10.The group stage of the competition will be followed by the Super Fours, with the grand finale on September 28.