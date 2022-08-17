"It's disappointing that you can't have the full-strength India squad here" - Tino Mawoyo bemoans the lack of high-profile players in IND vs ZIM 2022 

Zimbabwe batter Tino Mawoyo feels that the lack of Indian first-team players for the upcoming three-match ODI series is disappointing.

Team India's selection committee has named a second-string squad for the tour, keeping the 2022 Asia Cup in mind, which begins later this month (August 27).

The 15-man squad was initially slated to be led by Shikhar Dhawan, fresh from his success on the Caribbean tour. However, with KL Rahul passing his fitness test after recovering from injury, a captaincy change was announced ahead of the tour.

An additional forced change was also made, with Washington Sundar being ruled out due to injury. As a result, Shahbaz Ahmed earned his maiden India call-up.

When asked about his thoughts regarding India sending a second-string squad for the three-match ODI series, Mawoyo said in an exclusive interview facilitated by SONY:

"India's got some massive names and those are the questions that are asked every time India comes. Is so-and-so coming? It's disappointing that you can't get the full-strength India side here, for the fans in particular. It's not often that you get the opportunity to see some of the world's greatest players, people you have just watched in the IPL two months ago,"

The 36-year-old added:

"However, India use this opportunity themselves to blood some of the youngsters that we have seen perform in the IPL and that is also a great opportunity for those youngsters. I'm sure Zimbabwe will be looking forward to playing against them and putting in some good performances."

Mawoyo represented Zimbabwe in 11 Tests and 7 ODIs. He famously scored an unbeaten 163 in his third Test against Pakistan and continued to be a strong performer on the domestic circuit. He currently plies his trade for the Wickford Cricket Club in Essex.

"Zimbabwe still struggles at the top of the order, losing early wickets" - Tino Mawoyo on what the team needs to work upon

The Regis Chakabva-led side recently secured a T20I and ODI series over Bangladesh, continuing their fine run of form under head coach Dave Houghton.

Sikandar Raza led the charge after notching back-to-back memorable hundreds to chase down 304 and 291 in the first and second ODI respectively to seal the series win.

Zimbabwe Cricket @ZimCricketv and players were fine-tuning during today's practice sessions ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting this Thursday at Harare Sports Club.



#ZIMvIND | #KajariaODISeries | #VisitZimbabwe andplayers were fine-tuning during today's practice sessions ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting this Thursday at Harare Sports Club. 🇿🇼 and 🇮🇳 players were fine-tuning during today's practice sessions ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting this Thursday at Harare Sports Club.#ZIMvIND | #KajariaODISeries | #VisitZimbabwe https://t.co/KDu85U8CV7

When asked what areas Zimbabwe, who are placed 12th in the ODI World Cup Super League, need to focus on when it comes to ODI cricket, Mawoyo said:

"I'll start off with the batting department, even though we chased 300 against Bangladesh and 290 in another, it was on the back of those two big partnerships. Zimbabwe still struggles at the top of the order, losing early wickets."

He continued:

"That is something that they definitely need to address and that will make the job easier for the batters who will come later on in the innings. It's almost unheard of that you'll get somebody playing in two ODIs, getting two hundreds, and getting partnerships of 180 and 200."

It is to be noted that Zimbabwe were reduced to 62-3, 49-4, and 49-6 inside the 20-over mark during the recently concluded ODI series against Bangladesh.

Mawoyo also shed light on the positives that have been on show in the recent past. He particularly praised the batting unit's efforts in the middle overs after losing their top-order batters and also their efforts in the final overs of the innings.

Noting that Zimbabwe should focus on trying to get early wickets and tighten their fielding as much as possible, Mawoyo said:

"How it's gone in the middle order and how they have taken advantage of the last few overs in ODI cricket of late has been very impressive. The other issue I would like to touch on is getting early wickets as a bowling side. You will find that Zimbabwe do not often get early wickets and that it becomes a problem in the middle part of the innings because people get themselves set."

He concluded:

"Taking their chances in the field as well, they were slightly sloppy and they dropped a couple of chances against Bangladesh. They were not punished this time, but against a better side, you will be."

India are scheduled to take on Zimbabwe in the first of the three ODIs tomorrow (August 18) at the Harare Sports Club. This will commence India's first tour of Zimbabwe since 2016.

Who will win the ODI series between India and Zimbabwe? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the ODI series between India and Zimbabwe? India Zimbabwe 1 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar