"It's about embracing it" - Pat Cummins looking forward to 'one-sided' crowd in Ahmedabad in 2023 World Cup final

Australian captain Pat Cummins has said that he will embrace the occasion of the 2023 World Cup final against India on Sunday, November 19. It will take place in front of a record crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old also added that it is incredibly special to captain Australia in a World Cup final.

Australia sealed their place in the final of the 2023 World Cup with a nervy three-wicket victory over South Africa on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The final of the edition will take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad, with India walking in unbeaten.

At the post-match presentation, Cummins said that a few people from their squad have played in the final once and expects a one-sided crowd in Ahmedabad:

"Few of us have played in a final before, a couple of other guys in a T20 World Cup final, the stadium, the biggest in the world, is going to be packed, mostly going to be one-sided. But it's about embracing it.

"It is going to be pretty special. 2015 World Cup was one of the highlights of my career, never thought I'd be here playing another World Cup final in India."

India got the better of the Men in Yellow earlier in this edition of the tournament in Chennai, bowling them out for 199. Later, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shared a 165-run stand to steer their side to a six-wicket win in their first game of the campaign.

Pat Cummins holds his nerves with the bat after taking three wickets in the semi-final

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins celebrate Australia's win. (Credits: Getty)

Pat Cummins, meanwhile, stood up with the ball against South Africa in the second semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He dismissed Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada, finishing with figures of 9.4-0-51-3.

The right-arm speedster then had to walk out to bat in a tricky situation, with Australia needing 20 runs in 10 overs and three wickets remaining. He stitched an unbeaten partnership of 22 with Mitchell Starc as the pair held their nerves to steer Australia towards the target of 213.

The Men in Yellow will be aiming for a record sixth title in Ahmedabad on Sunday.