"It's extremely necessary for Shubman Gill to work on this" - Gautam Gambhir on opener's technical flaw that led to his dismissal in IND-PAK clash

Gautam Gambhir believes Shubman Gill needs to improve his technique against incoming deliveries as he cannot afford to leave a massive gap between bat and pad for the ball to go through.

Gill managed only 10 runs off 32 deliveries in India's Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. The Men in Blue were bowled out for 266 after opting to bat first before the match was called off due to rain without Babar Azam and Co. facing a single delivery.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Gill's dismissal, to which he responded:

"It is a technical flaw but I believe he tried to play differently from his natural game because a lot of wickets had fallen from the other end. Rohit Sharma lost his wicket, then Virat Kohli lost his wicket and after that Shreyas Iyer also got out."

The former Indian opener added:

"So he was trying to build a partnership. It was a good ball as well but if you play while leaving such a big gap between bat and pad, a quality bowler will expose you. It's extremely necessary for Shubman Gill to work on this."

Gill adopted an ultra-cautious approach in Saturday's game. He opened his account off the 10th delivery he faced, hit a solitary boundary during his 32-ball stay, and was eventually bowled through the gate by Haris Rauf.

"He is not covering the line with his front foot" - Irfan Pathan on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was tentative throughout his innings. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan pointed out that Shubman Gill's tendency not to move his front foot will put him in trouble against pitched-up deliveries. He stated:

"That is why I have been repeatedly saying that he (Gill) is not covering the line with his front foot. When you don't do that, if the fuller-length balls, which Haris Rauf bowled, move even a little after pitching, you will have difficulties."

The former Indian all-rounder added that neither his front foot nor his head was in the right position virtually throughout his innings. He observed:

"You have to either commit with your feet or through your head position. We didn't see either of those things even when he was playing well and leaving deliveries. So that is a small thing that he can work on."

Pathan concluded by highlighting that Gill has worked on his hands and is playing slightly shorter deliveries which come in carefully. However, he added that if a driveable ball moves, it causes difficulties for the stylish opener.

