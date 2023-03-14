"It’s good that we are getting matches like this in the league stages" - Jemimah Rodrigues on DC's close win over RCB in WPL 2023 

Delhi Capitals (DC) vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues believes that securing close wins, much like the most recent one against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will help the team in the long run.

The Meg Lanning-led side chased down the 151-run target with two balls to spare in a topsy-turvy fixture that more or less eliminated RCB from the competition.

The DC middle order, including Jemimah, stepped up to the task after the reliant top order flustered under pressure. She stitched up a crucial partnership with Marizanne Kapp before her untimely dismissal.

The right-handed batter scored a composed 32 run-knock off 28 deliveries before Jess Jonassen came in and applied the finishing touches.

Noting that such close matches can test and improve the character of the team, Jemimah said in a post-match interview with the broadcasters:

“These are the matches we live for. I think it is very important for us to be tested that’s when our character is tested. It’s good that we are getting matches like this in the league stages, helps us prepare for the finals."

Dissecting her own dismissal, which left DC in a tricky spot, she said:

“I wanted to finish it off and come, I was disappointed with the way I got out but the way JJ came and hit those boundaries."

Jemimah was dismissed courtesy of a timid soft dismissal by leg spinner Asha Shobana in the 15th over.

"One bad game doesn’t define us, our team has been fielding well" - Jemimah Rodrigues on DC's outing on the field

DC had a lukewarm outing on the field with several misfields and dropped opportunities stealing the spotlight over Shikha Pandey's excellent catch to dismiss Heather Knight.

Rating the side as one of the best fielding outfits in the entire WPL, Jemimah Rodrigues said:

“One bad game doesn’t define us, our team has been fielding well, it can happen in cricket sometimes. It’s what we do next that will define us. We have two days rest and we are gonna work on our fielding. We have one of the best fielding sides out there."

DC continued to tail the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the spot securing automatic qualification. Both sides are currently placed on eight points, with only net run rate separating them at the moment.

It is to be noted that DC have played an extra game when compared to the table toppers.

Will DC qualify for the finals of WPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

