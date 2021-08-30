"It's high class bowling and it's not going to get any easier for him" - Nasser Hussain warns Virat Kohli 

Former England captain and broadcaster Nasser Hussain opined that Virat Kohli seemed unsure against the moving ball and it will only get tougher for him as the series progresses. He pointed out how Kohli was playing at deliveries in the corridor and kept nicking the ball behind.

Virat Kohli was caught behind in all five innings that he batted in the series. He got out twice each to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, and once to Sam Curran.

Nasser Hussain zoomed in on a technical issue that was making it hard for Virat Kohli to pick the line of the ball.

“Kohli has played at balls he could be leaving, he seems to have that slight technical issue I highlighted in these pages with the positioning of his back foot and he is not picking up the line of Anderson and Robinson. Kohli is not sure whether to play or leave and whether to set himself for the inswinger or not. He doesn't know what to do. It's high class bowling and it's not going to get any easier for him,” Nasser Hussain wrote in The Daily Mail.

The former England batter added that Virat Kohli batted well on Day 3 of the Headingley Test on his way to a half-century, but the old ball made it easier for him.

“He did go through a spell on the third day, admittedly against an older ball, where he was leaving it well. But it's harder to leave the new ball because it swings later, and he was out again on Saturday in a familiar manner.”

Most International runs since 2019 :-



Babar : 4162 (86) @ 53.35

Kohli : 4000 (91) @ 51.28

Root : 3982 (88) @ 49.77

Rohit : 3702 (79) @ 49.36

De Kock : 3228 (75) @ 44.83

Bairstow : 2876 (92) @ 33.44#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/U6DfaEKT0b — Virat•Kohli•Vk¹⁸ (@viratkohlistat) August 29, 2021

Virat Kohli is central to India’s character and fight, believes Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain reminded England that India have shown a lot of character under Virat Kohli

Nasser Hussain warned England not to write India off after their emphatic victory at Headingley in the third Test.

Hussain lauded the character India have shown in recent matches and reminded the home side of the way India came back after the Adelaide debacle.

“But the last thing England must do now is think they have done the hard work and write India off ahead of Thursday's fourth Test in south London and the final match at Old Trafford — grounds which should suit their attack better. Remember, they were bowled out for 36 by Australia in Adelaide late last year but came back to pull off a famous series win. And after Kohli had gone home, too. India do have a lot of strength of character and fight, and central to that is their captain.”

Both sides have little turnaround time after the third Test as the action moves to the Oval. The fourth Test of the series will commence on September 2, Thursday.

Most Test centuries in SENAI (Away) countries in a calendar year :-



Kohli : 4 in 2018

Kohli : 4 in 2014

Bradman : 4 in 1930

Amla : 4 in 2011



Breaking Don Bradman records aren't easy as Kohli did it multiple times.



- Kohli , only player with 4 100s in SENA test in 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SGWbbYwIpw — Diwakar Kumar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) August 29, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy