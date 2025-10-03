"It's not that I don't see it" - Team India star opens up on sub-par Test numbers after Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India opener KL Rahul acknowledged his underwhelming batting numbers in Tests after scoring his 11th century on the second day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. However, he stated that the numbers do not bother him as long as he remains true to his game plans.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding Test season thus far in 2025, averaging almost 50 in seven outings with three centuries. Yet, his overall Test average is still only 36 after 64 games, a massive underachievement for someone of Rahul's calibre.

When asked if he looks at his Test numbers and wonders if he could have performed better over the years, Rahul told JioStar (6:25):

"I don't let it bother me but it's not that I don't see it. Obviously I see it and ideally any batter would want their numbers to be as high as it can be. But right now it's more important for me to make sure my game plans are tight and that I am enjoying my cricket. Those are the boxes I want to tick more than thinking about numbers. There is enough sample size also for me to see that when I do these things well, automatically I start getting more runs and the numbers will go higher as well."

He continued:

"So it's important to take it step by step and not go to step 3 first and forget the first two steps. But there is obviously expectations and pressure of numbers. And there is so much being spoken about it as cricket is a numbers game at the end of the day. But I try and focus on the simpler things that I can control as much as I can and then leave the rest up to God."

Rahul is among the rare batters to have thrived in away conditions more than at home. In his 11 Test centuries, only two have come in India in 21 outings.

"All batters have their specific game plan" - KL Rahul

KL Rahul mentioned how each batter possesses their own game plan to build their innings and achieve the ideal tempo. Yet, the veteran spoke about enjoying England's Bazball batting style and his own Indian teammates, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant's batting.

"It's how you plan your innings and what is your game plan. I am very excited to watch Bazball as well and the way they batted. It's great if it's part of their batters' game plan, I am all for batters batting that way. We have Rishabh Pant in our lineup, Yashasvi Jaiswal as well, who likes being aggressive. So all batters have their specific game plan," said Rahul.

He added:

"Part of my game plan as an opener is to make sure I negate the new ball and make sure the team gets off to a solid start. And then once the spinners come on, identify what are the pockets I want to score off, based on the bounce, turn and the bowlers I am facing. But if I've walked into a game without a game plan, I've found out that I always struggle."

Rahul's century in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test has India in a commanding position at 448/5 in response to the West Indies' first-innings total of 162.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

