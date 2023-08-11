"It's not a joke averaging fifty in international cricket" - Tabraiz Shamsi takes dig at Babar Azam's critics

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi believes that it is only a misconception that Babar Azam struggles against left-arm spin. The 33-year-old reckons that such comments are uncalled for, given Babar's stature across formats in international cricket.

With Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya dismissing the Pakistan captain six times in seven innings, his ability to tackle similar bowlers has come under the scanner. However, during a recent press conference, Babar dismissed such suggestions.

During a recent interview, Shamsi, a left-arm spinner himself, poked fun at Babar's critics, stating that the 28-year-old averages 50 at his weakest.

"Well if people are saying that he [Babar] is weak and he's averaging fifty, I wouldn't like to see him when he's not weak. He's a world-class player, it's not a joke averaging fifty in international cricket, so I think those kind of things that people are saying it's uncalled for."

Babar is one of the most technically strong batters in international cricket across formats. In one of his recent exploits, the Lahore-born player smashed 104 in a Lanka Premier League (LPL) fixture for the Colombo Strikers.

"Any given day any bowler can get any batsman out" - Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shamsi feels cricket is a game of uncertainties and stresses that any bowler can dismiss a batter on a given day.

"He's obviously a class player and yeah at any given day any bowler can get any batsman out, and at any given day any batsman can make a hundred, so anybody that is playing at that level is very good, so I think we need to appreciate that."

The No. 1 ODI batter will lead Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup that follows. He has the responsibility of breaking Pakistan's 31-year World Cup drought. They lifted the trophy for the first and last time under Imran Khan in 1992.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, the Men in Green will compete in three ODIs against Afghanistan.