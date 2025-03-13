"It's a jungle out there" - Former Pakistan coach slams PCB after team's early exit in 2025 Champions Trophy

Mickey Arthur has blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the country's early exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The mega event saw the hosts finishing at the bottom of their respective group, and failing to qualify for the semifinals.

Arthur coached the Men in Green from 2016 to 2019 and helped them win their maiden Champions Trophy title in 2017. He then worked as Director of Cricket for the side in 2023, primarily overseeing the preparations for the team in the ODI World Cup. However, after the team failed to progress past the group stage, he was fired by PCB.

The board's work came under the scanner when Gary Kirsten (white-ball) and Jason Gillespie (red-ball) resigned from their respective coaching roles in 2024. In particular, Gillespie pointed out PCB's interference in players' selections and the lack of communication as the key reason for his untimely decision.

Thereafter, former pacer Aaqib Javed was announced as Pakistan's interim head coach across all formats.

During an interaction on talkSport, Mickey Arthur opined that despite having so much talent and skills, Pakistan hasn't been successful due to the working pattern of PCB. He said:

"Jason Gillespie is a wonderful coach, wonderful man. Pakistan cricket just continues to shoot itself in the foot. It is its worst enemy. There are so many good players; they’ve got the resources now; there's so much young talent. They have incredible skill. And yet it's still so chaotic. It's really disappointing to see." (9:15)

Arthur thinks Gillespie and Kirsten were the right candidates to elevate Pakistan cricket, but their exits will severely affect the side's performances.

"They had got some really good coaches who could take them forward. But then that machine that works in Pakistan that just keeps undermining and agendas are driven in the media. It's a jungle out there and I feel desperately sorry for Gary and Jason. There's no doubt in my mind that they were undermined because it’s to the detriment of the players and ultimate to the detriment of Pakistan cricket."

PCB chief steps in to prohibit any reduction in match fees for domestic cricket: Reports

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the reports stating that the match fees for domestic cricketers have been reduced from PKR 40,000 to PKR 10,000. It all pertains to players participating in the National T20 Cup, which will take place from March 13 to 27.

As an immediate step, Naqvi has reportedly disallowed any reduction of match fees for the players. The PCB spokesperson said (via The Express Tribune):

“The PCB Chairman has immediately halted any reduction in match fees for all players in the National T20 tournament. Additionally, an immediate review of match fees has been ordered.”

