“It's not just one or two countries' responsibility” - Rohit Sharma feels all nations must strive protect Test cricket

Team India captain Rohit Sharma stated that all ICC member nations must strive to protect the sanctity of Test cricket and ensure it stays in a healthy state.

The debate over the future of Test cricket has been reignited after Cricket South Africa (CSK) chose seven uncapped cricketers, including Neil Brand, who has been named captain, for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The big names from the Proteas team won’t be available since they will be part of SA20, which is coinciding with the Test series against the Kiwis.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the Cape Town Test against South Africa, a journalist tried to hint that the BCCI has a greater onus to save Test cricket.

“Test Cricket is something that we all have to protect and it's not just one or two countries' responsibility but all who are playing, keep it nice and entertaining. Around the world, you can see some solid Test cricket being played and you have seen results everywhere and competitive cricket being played, so it's everyone's duty to ensure it stays nice and healthy and that is what people come to watch. That's everyone's responsibility,” Rohit replied.

Expand Tweet

Rohit added that, for him, Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge and he would like to see the best players playing that format. He, however, pointed out that everyone has their problems to deal with while referring to CSA’s decision.

“I don't know what the reason is (over CSA's decision) and in Test cricket you want to see best players being available but like I said I don't know what internal discussions are in CSA but from my perspective, the priority should be given to Test cricket. It's a challenge that you face everyday,” the Indian captain said.

Several former cricketers, including Steve Waugh, have lashed out at Cricket South Africa’s decision to send an inexperienced Test team to New Zealand.

Cricket South Africa reacts to criticism on New Zealand Test squad

On Tuesday, January 2, Cricket South Africa reacted to criticism over their decision to pick an inexperienced 14-man squad for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand in February. CSA released an official statement to explain their move.

"The Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) notes the concerns about the composition of the Test squad that will be travelling to New Zealand later this month,” the statement read.

"Our schedule for the remainder of the FTP has been managed to ensure that there will not be any further clashes between our bilateral commitments and the SA20. CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game,” the statement added.

Expand Tweet

South Africa will play two Tests in New Zealand from February 4 to 17. The SA20 will be held from January 10 to February 10.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App