“It’s kind of been my weakness as well” - Virat Kohli’s massive statement after century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Star India batter Virat Kohli scored a sensational hundred against Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. After the game, Kohli spoke about his weakness and how he backed himself to deliver on the big occasion.

Ad

In recent times, Virat Kohli has often struggled against deliveries outside the off-stump line, going for the flashy drive and being dismissed several times. However, it is a shot that has also given him tons of runs.

He remained unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls, hitting seven fours and seeing India through as they chased down 241 runs in just 42.3 overs with six wickets to spare.

"It's a catch-22, I mean, it's kind of been my weakness as well over the years, but I've scored a lot of runs on that shot (cover drive). I think today was just about backing my shots and I think the first couple of boundaries I got were cover drives on the rise, so I really had to just let it go a little bit and take a bit of risk and follow through with my shots," Virat Kohli said in a video posted by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

He added that he feels in control when he hits those shots and that it was a good innings for him personally and the team.

Ad

Talking about the game, Kohli said that contributing in a winning cause and being able to qualify (virtually) for the semifinals was important. He spoke about his mindset and thought process during the run-chase as well.

"One thing that I've always thought of batting at three is to minimize risk and make sure that I put my team in a winning position and if you have a chance to finish off the game in a chase, obviously that's much better and I always preferred that kind of a situation, but yeah, my role over the years has remained the same, whatever the demand of the game, I put my head down and try to do that," he reflected.

Ad

Virat Kohli calls the occassion 'lively' while playing against Pakistan

India and Pakistan last met in the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup before their 2025 Champions Trophy clash. Virat Kohli spoke about the occasion of playing against Pakistan in the same video.

He called it 'lively' and said that playing in Dubai adds to the atmosphere as there are a good amount of fans to support both sides.

Ad

"The occasion is always a bit more lively when you play against Pakistan, especially in this region because you have equal number of fans from both countries," he said.

Earlier, India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will next play New Zealand in their final group-stage match on Sunday, March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback