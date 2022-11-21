"It’s like a National team playing against A Village Team" - Aakash Chopra reacts to Tamil Nadu's 435-run win over Arunachal Pradesh

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has taken a dig at the format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Tamil Nadu beat Arunachal Pradesh by a mind-boggling margin of 435 runs on Monday.

Tamil Nadu scored a staggering 506/2 in their 50 overs, thanks to a world-record knock of 277 from N Jagadeesan. In reply, Arunachal Pradesh couldn't even compete as they were bundled out for just 71.

Arunachal Pradesh are now among the many teams from the previous 'Plate Group' who haven't even managed to win a single game this season. Aakash Chopra believes the format of promoting all teams to 'Elite level' is wrong since the gulf in quality between the sides is huge.

Chopra believes it is necessary to have teams competing against each other to produce quality cricketers. Here's what the former opener tweeted:

"How’s this correct? It’s like a National team playing against A Village Team. Nothing against the performers…it’s not their fault if their opponents are weak…but what purpose does it serve to have this sorta contest?"

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash How’s this correct? It’s like a National team playing against A Village Team. Nothing against the performers…it’s not their fault if their opponents are weak…but what purpose does it serve to have this sorta contest? How’s this correct? It’s like a National team playing against A Village Team. Nothing against the performers…it’s not their fault if their opponents are weak…but what purpose does it serve to have this sorta contest? https://t.co/edTGnRK5IA

Aakash Chopra questions Lodha Committee's execution

Aakash Chopra later made a series of tweets explaining how the Lodha Committee failed to execute the idea of increasing the competitiveness in the domestic tournaments by increasing the number of teams.

The former cricketer claimed that by allowing more teams to compete without focusing on quality, making new records in domestic cricket has become easier due to the gulf between the oppositions.

On this, Aakash Chopra stated:

"India’s success at the highest level is the result of BCCI creating an extremely robust domestic structure. A structure that tested and prepared the next generation to don the India colours. Constant efforts were made to bridge the gulf between teams."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash India’s success at the highest level is the result of BCCI creating an extremely robust domestic structure. A structure that tested and prepared the next generation to don the India colours. Constant efforts were made to bridge the gulf between teams. 1/n India’s success at the highest level is the result of BCCI creating an extremely robust domestic structure. A structure that tested and prepared the next generation to don the India colours. Constant efforts were made to bridge the gulf between teams. 1/n

He added:

"In principle, there’s a lot of merit in including as many teams as it takes to cover a country of 1.3 billion people. But the haste with which Lodha Committee implemented the great thought and plan…made it ineffective. The greatness of an idea is often in its execution."

Will the new format affect the quality of India's future talent? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes