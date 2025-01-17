"It's the manager's fault" - Former Pakistan batter urges Gautam Gambhir to get everyone on same page after team bus controversy in BGT 2024-25

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali opened up on Team India's team bus controversy following the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 54-year-old believes it’s the manager’s fault if the players aren't abiding by the rules, and not head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Ali reckoned that the manager needed to ensure discipline within the team environment. The remarks came amid reports that the players didn’t follow the protocols during the five-game series in Australia.

Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel:

“Ask the manager why all the players are not using the bus. The manager is responsible, not the player or head coach. It’s the role of the manager to bring discipline. It’s the manager’s fault.”

As per ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI has discouraged separate travel arrangements with families to maintain discipline. The players are also asked to stay for the entire duration of practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. The rule is aimed to improve commitment and work ethic within the team.

Ali feels that Gambhir needs to play a vital role by ensuring all the players stay as a unit. He further shared an example of Pakistan cricket, asking Gambhir to keep the team first. He continued:

“Gambhir needs to play the role of a big brother and ensure everyone sits together [on the same page]. Aaqib has ensured that all Pakistan players are equal. Gautam needs to do the same. He needs to become a helper of selectors and Indian team. Gautam needs to smile a bit, he rarely smiles. Everyone should get together.”

“Aqib has shut up player power in Pakistan cricket, Pakistan first. Gautam needs to do the same,” he added.

The response were indirectly targeted at India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who didn’t play the 2024 Duleep Trophy ahead of 10 consecutive Tests in home and away conditions.

“Rohit and Virat need to get involved” – Basit Ali wants senior India players to work closely with Gautam Gambhir

Ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Basit Ali further said that skipper Rohit Sharma and Vira Kohli should work with Gautam Gambhir and management to take the team forward.

He also suggested Gambhir to focus on the future instead of dwelling in the past. He said in the above video:

“Rohit and Virat need to get involved with Gambhir and team management in planning.”

“It’s not a good sign, the faster Gautam gets out of it, it’s better. Champions Trophy is coming up and there’s a T20I series from 22nd January,” he added.

India will next play a five-game T20I and three-match ODI series against England from January 22 onwards.

