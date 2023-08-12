"It's nice to have situations where you have no option" - India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey ahead of IND vs WI 4th T20I

Team India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels it could be a blessing in disguise for the visitors that they go into the fourth T20I against the West Indies on Saturday in a do-or-die situation.

The Men in Blue made a fabulous comeback in the series when they beat the hosts comfortably by seven wickets in Guyana. That ensured that the series stays alive when they travel for the final two games in Florida.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth T20I, Mhambrey explained why it's a good situation for India to be in with their backs to the wall:

“Looking at the way we have played that, firstly we know that we have skills to take it forward. With the ability that we have right now in all departments, we tick all the right boxes.

"So, looking at how we played the last game, it’s only one way forward from here, and that is up and forward. Sometimes, it's nice to have situations where you have no option but just to bring your A-game to the table, and that's what you look at."

India's bowling coach not too worried about losing first two T20Is

Mhambrey added that the mood in the camp was still upbeat despite going 2-0 down in the T20I series. He shed light on how competitive the Men in Blue were in both games, just quite being able to win the small moments that defined the result.

The bowling coach said:

"I’m extremely happy with the way we fought back. In the first two games, I don’t think were far too behind. We had the opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn’t seize them.

"Had we done that, the results would have been different. So, I’m not worried in that way. We were very much on track, just a couple of instances we lost and couldn’t seize (the win).”

Florida has traditionally had high-scoring games, so the Indian batting will want to cash in and level the series to set up a decider on Sunday.