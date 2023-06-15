“It’s a puzzle, we don’t know really” – Former England captain provides update on Ben Stokes’ bowling ahead of 2023 Ashes opener

Former England captain Michael Atherton has provided an update on whether Ben Stokes will be able to bowl in the upcoming Ashes series. The opening Test of the 5-match contest begins in Edgbaston on June 16.

Atherton said that he’s still unsure whether the England Test captain will bowl in the series. He added that even though he is likely to bowl, the talismanic all-rounder wouldn’t bowl lengthy spells.

For the uninitiated, Stokes hasn’t bowled in competitive cricket since his toe injury while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 3.

However, the 32-year-old was seen bowling in the nets during their practice session on Wednesday, June 15.

Atherton told Sky Sports:

“[On Ben Stokes’ bowling] It’s a puzzle, we don’t know really. As you say, [he] had longer bowling in the net today. We’ve seen him gradually build up. He likes 10-15 minutes before play. In the Ireland Test, [he] had a bit of bowling up in Scotland. Hasn’t bowled for a long time.”

Interestingly, Stokes did not bowl against Ireland during England's one-off Test earlier this month. He previously bowled 35 overs during a three-match Test series against Pakistan in December last year.

With only four specialist pacers included in England's playing XI for the 2023 Ashes opener, Stokes might be required to bowl in the opening contest.

“He is the kind of cricketer who gets himself right for the big occasion” – Michael Atherton on Ben Stokes ‘the bowler’ in Ashes

Ben Stokes is a key player for England

Michael Atherton is optimistic that Ben Stokes will indeed bowl during the 2023 Ashes. The senior broadcaster also said that several players in the past have bowled through pain.

He thinks that Stuart Broad has been picked as a senior pacer since the home side are only playing with three bowling options among pacers barring Stokes. The former England opener stated:

“That’s part of the reason I think they have gone for Broad because of the doubts around Stokes and Moeen coming back and the fact Robinson and Anderson haven’t played for so long. They know that Broad has been in the groove, so, fingers crossed for Ben Stokes, he is the kind of cricketer who gets himself right for the big occasion.”

Atherton added:

“He might have to bowl through pain, lots of fast bowlers have bowled through pain before, and of course, his pain threshold is high and I should imagine him bowl at some stage, but he ain’t getting through 20 overs a day.”

Stokes has so far scalped 38 wickets in 19 Ashes Tests. In England, he has taken 95 wickets in 40 Tests. While his record seems modest, the dynamic all-rounder has shown an uncanny ability to step up for his team and make an impact with the ball when his team needs it the most. His bowling, if available, will be a huge asset for the hosts.

England XI for the first Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.

