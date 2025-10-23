“It’s questionable if you want to continue with that” - India’s World Cup winner criticizes batting order amid AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan questioned the team management's persistence with all-rounder Axar Patel at No. 5 in the batting order after the first innings of the ongoing second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. While Zaheer praised Axar for grabbing his opportunities higher up the order with both hands, he remained skeptical of the decision.

Axar impressed for a second consecutive outing, following his 38-ball 31 in the series opener, with a 41-ball 44. The 31-year-old also batted at No. 5 in most of India's 2025 Champions Trophy matches with incredible success.

Talking about Axar Patel's batting performances at No. 5 during the second ODI, Zaheer told Cricbuzz (9:42):

"It's questionable if you want to continue with that. But Axar is producing results there, so the temptation is always going to be there. He has been very consistent in whatever opportunities he has had. He looks to be very comfortable in playing that role and showed today also that he's growing in confidence in that position. The think tank has been pushing for this, having a left-hander to tackle the spinners in the middle."

Axar has now batted at 5 11 times in his ODI career and boasts an excellent average of almost 36 with a strike rate of 89.50. His 44 helped India post a competitive 264/9 in their 50 overs in Adelaide.

"It can also counterproduce what they are trying to achieve" - Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan urged the Indian think tank to ponder the other side of the equation when it comes to promoting Axar Patel and maintaining a left-right batting combination in the middle overs. The former pacer wondered if the move could result in a proper batter like KL Rahul constantly having to change his approach and game plan.

Rahul has predominantly batted as low as No. 6 for India in ODIs this year despite his stellar record.

"How do you weigh that kind of a middle order position? That's the question the think tank needs to ask themselves. If KL Rahul is given more deliveries to face, what impact will he bring or even Nitish Reddy for that matter? It can also counterproduce what they are trying to achieve, like today when Washington Sundar and Axar were together, the Australian skipper bowled the off-spinner," said Zaheer (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"Sometimes when you do these tactics, the main batter will be left with lesser deliveries. So he'll have to alter his game and approach and that is something you'll have to think about tactically - if you want to continue with this kind of thought process."

Rahul scored a 15-ball 11 in the ongoing Adelaide encounter after walking in to bat at No. 6 in the 33rd over. Nevertheless, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has impressed at the position in ODIs, averaging over 40 at a strike rate of 94.18 in 10 innings.

