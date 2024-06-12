"It's slightly surprising to see Arshdeep being expensive in these conditions" - Aakash Chopra on Indian seamer ahead of IND vs USA 2024 T20 WC clash

Aakash Chopra wants Arshdeep Singh to raise his game in India's 2024 T20 World Cup clash against the United States of America. He also wishes that Ravindra Jadeja shines with both bat and ball against the home team.

The top two teams in Group A will face off in New York on Wednesday, June 12. While the winner will book their berth in the Super Eights, the loser might have to win their final group game to make it to the next stage.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Arshdeep performed decently in India's first two games but has been unexpectedly expensive.

"Arshdeep Singh has done well, there is no doubt about that. However, my wishlist goes differently with Arshdeep. He has proved to be expensive. It's slightly surprising to see Arshdeep Singh being expensive in these conditions but he has been expensive," he said.

The former India opener urged the left-arm seamer to be both potent and economical in the final two group games to retain his place as Jasprit Bumrah's preferred seam-bowling partner ahead of Mohammed Siraj.

"So I want him to pick up wickets with the new ball here, and then whenever he bowls, if he has to bowl 24 balls, he should concede close to 20-odd runs and pick up two or three wickets," Chopra elaborated.

"Although Arshdeep is still ahead in that list but Mohammed Siraj is right there. So if you have to play in the Super Eights and you don't want to give your place to Siraj, because only two pacers will play, and one is certainly Bumrah, Arshdeep will have to capture this and the next match," he added.

Arshdeep picked up three wickets in India's first two games but conceded 66 runs in eight overs on seamer-friendly pitches. Although Siraj managed a solitary wicket across the two games, he conceded only 32 runs in seven overs.

"Jaddu hasn't given clutch performances as a T20 international cricketer thus far" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan.

Aakash Chopra noted that Ravindra Jadeja hasn't yet given standout performances in T20Is.

"Our situation will be bad if Jaddu gets to bat in this match, it won't be a great thing. However, if Jaddu gets to bat, it's extremely necessary that he scores runs because Jaddu hasn't given clutch performances as a T20 international cricketer thus far," he observed (5:00).

The reputed commentator expressed his wish that the spin-bowling all-rounder plays some big shots, if he gets to bat, and picks up a few wickets against the United States.

"We haven't seen those dominating performances for which we know and recognize him. He hasn't done that job thus far and not that consistently. He hasn't hit sixes and taken wickets consistently enough. So that is also part of my wishlist. Ravindra Jadeja with the ball and the bat should give some performances," Chopra elaborated.

Jadeja offered a tame catch to short cover off Mohammed Amir's bowling off the first ball he faced against Pakistan and didn't get to bat against Ireland. He went wicketless and conceded 17 runs in three overs across the two games.

