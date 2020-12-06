‘It’s time we started delivering and stopped talking’ - Jason Holder blasts West Indies after Hamilton disaster

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder demanded accountability from his batsmen after his side succumbed to an innings and 134-run defeat in the first Test against New Zealand at Hamilton.

Made to follow-on, West Indies resumed Day four at 196/6, trailing New Zealand by 185 runs. They were all out for 247 in the second innings despite Jermaine Blackwood’s century and Alzarri Joseph’s defiant 86. The Test ended before lunch on the fourth day.

“Our batting wasn’t good enough in both innings,” admitted Jason Holder.

He added that the time to turn promise to performance has come, and that West Indies took a better look at themselves in the mirror.

“I think it’s time we started delivering and stopped talking. We have talked and promised a lot. But now it’s a matter to all look at ourselves in the mirror and understand that we need to fight harder. We have just got to turn it around. Only we can do that,” Jason Holder added.

The skipper praised Blackwood and fast bowler Joseph for their defiant 155-run partnership. It gave some respectability to the West Indies’ horror batting show.

“Credit to Jermaine and Alzarri to bring some respectability to our batting but quite frankly our top order needs to stand up,” Jason Holder said.

West Indies managed only 138 and 247 in their two innings in response to New Zealand’s mammoth total of 519 for 7.

Kiwis’ innings revolved around their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a magnificent 251 and was the man of the match. When New Zealand bowled, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner claimed four wickets each in the first and second innings respectively.

Kemar Roach likey to return home: Jason Holder

The second test match begins at the Basin Reserve on December 11. Jason Holder said pace bowler Kemar Roach could return home as his father died shortly before the first Test started.

Also, wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich, who did not bat in either innings in Hamilton due to a finger injury, will be a doubtful starter for the second Test.