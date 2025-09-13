“It's unlikely we'll make changes” - India coach provides massive update on team combination ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 game

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has provided an update on the team combination ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday, September 14, in Dubai. The defending champions opened their campaign in style on Wednesday, September 10, thrashing the UAE by nine wickets while chasing 58, with 93 balls to spare.

Ad

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, September 13, Doeschate confirmed that India are unlikely to make changes to their playing XI, noting that the pitches so far have not offered much to take away. He said:

“I don't think we gleaned too much information from that first game, and even from the other games at the stadium so far, there hasn’t been much to take away. So, it's unlikely we’ll make changes. I think the biggest takeaway is probably the difference compared to when we played in the Champions Trophy, where the wickets played a bit differently. But we feel the combination for the first game was the right set-up.”

Ad

Trending

He also spoke about the middle-order challenge, noting that the team’s strategy is to back versatile players who can adapt to different situations and bat across various positions. The 45-year-old added:

“And I guess what you mean from three to seven is the batting positions more than anything. Obviously, it wasn’t revealed the other day with Sanju not batting. But the overriding principle is that we want versatile players who can, first, play differently in different situations and, second, bat in different positions. I think we’re very lucky with Sanju, Aksar, and even Hardik; they’re guys who can bat anywhere, from up the order all the way through to seven or eight. So, it will be part of our strategy to use that versatility.”

Ad

Meanwhile, India currently lead Group A with two points from their opening match.

“India do start as favourites tomorrow” - Ryan ten Doeschate issues bold statement ahead of Pakistan clash

During the same interaction, Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged the team’s impressive form over the past 12 months and said that India will start as favorites in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. He said:

Ad

“Yeah, I mean, that short-term record is pretty incredible, and we've been very consistent in how we've played. Obviously, cricket at this level is about how you execute on the day. But yeah, being totally honest and looking at the recent form and how the teams have played, I would say India do start as favourites tomorrow.”

Ad

“But we'll be focused on the 120 balls with the bat and 120 balls with the ball, and the team that is more consistent over those 240 balls will be better. So we're under no illusion as to the task ahead, and a big part of what we're trying to do and looking forward to is staying grounded and just focusing on getting better, with the individuals getting better every day. So form counts for very little when you come to competitions, regional competitions like this,” he added.

India holds a phenomenal record against Pakistan in T20Is, winning nine of the 13 encounters, with one match ending in a tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news