"It's very unlikely that she will be in the next ODI World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on middle-order batter's twin failures in Women's World Cup 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Harmanpreet Kaur would be under pressure in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. He pointed out that the middle-order batter is potentially playing her last ODI World Cup and is yet to fire with the bat.

Harmanpreet scored 19 runs off 34 balls as India set Pakistan a 248-run target in their Women's World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The Women in Blue then bowled Fatima Sana and company out for 159 to register a comprehensive 88-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra was asked about the pressure on Harmanpreet, considering she has endured a slightly lean run this year and hasn't fired in her two innings in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 either.

"There will be pressure. Firstly, you are the captain. This is your fifth World Cup, the first as a captain, and it might be in her mind that this could probably be the last as well. It's very unlikely that she will be in the next ODI World Cup. So the pressure is there," he responded.

The former India opener added that a non-performing captain can hurt the team.

"If the others are also getting starts and not converting them into big scores, publicly, you say everything is okay, but in your heart, you know that you need to contribute. If a team's leader doesn't score runs, doesn't perform from the front, the team becomes slightly weak. So the captain has to score. She will definitely be feeling slight pressure," Chopra elaborated.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 21 runs off 19 deliveries in the Women's World Cup 2025 opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30. The Indian captain has aggregated 386 runs at an underwhelming average of 35.09 in 12 ODI innings in 2025.

"Then you can also think about the sixth bowler" - Aakash Chopra on Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur needing to score runs in Women's World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a match-winning century in the final ODI against England in July 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra noted that India could consider playing a sixth frontline bowling option if Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are among the runs.

"If we see the larger picture, if Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur score runs, then you can also think about the sixth bowler. As of now, you want a sixth bowler, but, although everyone has runs, no one has big runs," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that India won't need batting depth in such a scenario.

"Then suddenly you start thinking whether you will fall short in batting in 50 overs. However, when you score runs and your main player is also scoring runs, you have the confidence to play one more bowler, as you won't need Richa Ghosh to bat at No. 8. So that thought process could change the day Kaur and Mandhana's bats start talking," Chopra observed..

Smriti Mandhana scored 23 runs off 32 deliveries in India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. The Indian vice-captain managed only eight runs off 10 balls in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka.

