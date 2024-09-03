"It's not whitewash, it's called Bangla Wash" - Fans hail Bangladesh for historic 2024 Test series win in Pakistan

Bangladesh completed a historic Test series win in Pakistan after winning the second match by six wickets at Rawalpindi on September 3. It was only their third away Test series win in team history.

Bangladesh had never defeated Pakistan in a single Test in 13 meetings before the series but the side showcased immense resilience to win both Tests. After conceding a massive 448 in the first innings of the opening Test, Bangladesh fought back to score 565 and eventually won by 10 wickets.

The challenge was even stiffer in the second Test as they were reduced to 26/6 in response to Pakistan's 274 in the first innings. However, Litton Das scored a brilliant 138 and was well-supported by Mehidy Hasan with 78 as the visitors posted a competitive 262.

Trending

Similar to the first Test, Bangladesh then bowled Pakistan for a sub-200 total in the third innings to set themselves a target of 185, which they chased down on the final day.

Fans on Twitter hailed Bangladesh for this historic achievement with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The praises continued for Bangladesh among fans with one saying:

"From never won a Test match against Pakistan to a series clean sweep – Bangladesh have created history in Rawalpindi."

"An away series wins that's too in Test cricket is unbelievable for us especially against a team like Pakistan where our expectations have been showing some fights. Everything has been coming back to Bangladesh since august 5. Thanks to Almighty," tweeted a fan.

"Thank You Bangladesh for bringing happiness to whole South Asia except Pakistan," a fan said.

"Means a lot, can't express in words" - Najmul Shanto on Bangladesh's series win

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto was delighted with the side's historic Test series win in Pakistan.

It was his first series win as Bangladesh skipper and a third Test victory in six games. Bangladesh have also won three out of their last five Test series with this result, with the lone series defeat coming against Sri Lanka.

At the post-match presentation, Shanto said:

"Means a lot, can't express in words. Really happy. We were looking to win here and very happy with the way everyone has done their job. Very impressive, the work ethic of our pacers was great and that's why we got the result. Everyone is honest with themselves and they want to win, I hope they continue."

The two stars of the second Test, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan were rewarded with the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️