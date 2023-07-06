"It's written in Stars. India are winning this!"- Fans react as Netherlands qualify for ODI World Cup for the first time after 2011

The Netherlands have managed to book their berth for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India in October. They beat Scotland by four wickets in their final Super Six match in Harare on Thursday, July 6 to achieve the feat. Sri Lanka had already sealed one spot after winning six consecutive matches in the qualifying tournament.

Scotland and Netherlands squared off against each other on Thursday, competing for the remaining slot. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to field first in the must-win contest.

Riding on the back of Brandon McMullen's (106) century, Scotland made a decent score of 277/9 in 50 overs. Captain Richie Berrington (64) also played a handy knock to support McMullen. Bas de Leede starred with the ball for the Netherlands as he picked up five wickets in his 10-over spell.

After a magnificent bowling performance, Bas de Leede (123) was the chief tormentor of Scotland with the bat as well, as he smashed a match-winning century in the chase. His 92-ball knock, studded with five sixes and seven fours, helped Netherlands cruise to victory in just 42.5 overs. Vikramjit Singh (40), Saqib Zulfiqar (33), and others played rallied around Bas de Leede to lead their side to a memorable win.

Cricket fans on Twitter were delighted after witnessing the special performances and consistency displayed by the Netherlands in the qualifiers, which led to their qualification for the World Cup.

Indian fans, in particular, were excited as India won the last World Cup, the 2011 edition, that the Dutch competed in.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after their win against Scotland:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The richest moment in the history of Netherlands cricket!



They were without their 7 main players - Klaasen, Snater, van der Merwe, Van Meekeren, Van der Gugten, Ackerman and Glover. They still managed to top the list and qualify. What a unit! The richest moment in the history of Netherlands cricket!They were without their 7 main players - Klaasen, Snater, van der Merwe, Van Meekeren, Van der Gugten, Ackerman and Glover. They still managed to top the list and qualify. What a unit! https://t.co/qHTJWqqTJu

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra THE NETHERLANDS ARE COMING TO INDIA...!!



One of the greatest ever moments in the history of an associate nation. THE NETHERLANDS ARE COMING TO INDIA...!!One of the greatest ever moments in the history of an associate nation. https://t.co/8ji1elL53Y

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad



Netherlands were without 8 key players in this tournament, seven of them due to county commitments. de Leede was one player who had a choice of picking CWC Qualifier over county. Bas de Leede takes Netherlands to World Cup 2023 with his 123 and 5 wickets in the same match.Netherlands were without 8 key players in this tournament, seven of them due to county commitments. de Leede was one player who had a choice of picking CWC Qualifier over county. #CWCQ Bas de Leede takes Netherlands to World Cup 2023 with his 123 and 5 wickets in the same match.Netherlands were without 8 key players in this tournament, seven of them due to county commitments. de Leede was one player who had a choice of picking CWC Qualifier over county. #CWCQ

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Logan van Beek hits the winning run to take Netherlands to the World Cup for the first time since 2011



Logan van Beek hits the winning run to take Netherlands to the World Cup for the first time since 2011https://t.co/4vuUjChpYv

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Five wickets and a century to take Netherlands to the World Cup. What a stellar performance by Bas de Leede. Five wickets and a century to take Netherlands to the World Cup. What a stellar performance by Bas de Leede. 👏👏

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Netherlands have become the 10th and the last team to qualify for men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Their first match will be against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.



Remember Netherlands last year also qualified for men's T20 World Cup 2024 in US and West Indies. Netherlands have become the 10th and the last team to qualify for men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Their first match will be against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.Remember Netherlands last year also qualified for men's T20 World Cup 2024 in US and West Indies.

Nawaz 🇵🇰 @Rnawaz31888 Netherlands Qualify for the World Cup 2023..! Netherlands Qualify for the World Cup 2023..! https://t.co/oS3fV6w8UI

Tim Wigmore @timwig Ridiculous achievement from Netherlands, overcoming absence of 8 players - mostly not released by counties - to qualify ahead of 3 Test nations for the ODI World Cup in India Ridiculous achievement from Netherlands, overcoming absence of 8 players - mostly not released by counties - to qualify ahead of 3 Test nations for the ODI World Cup in India

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu



Became 9th Netherlands' player to score an ODI hundred in the most important match of his life. Just the fourth man to score a 100 and take 5 wickets in an innings.



Took his team to World Cup after 12 years. What a freak effort.

#SCOvsNED Bas De Leede take a bow!Became 9th Netherlands' player to score an ODI hundred in the most important match of his life. Just the fourth man to score a 100 and take 5 wickets in an innings.Took his team to World Cup after 12 years. What a freak effort. Bas De Leede take a bow! Became 9th Netherlands' player to score an ODI hundred in the most important match of his life. Just the fourth man to score a 100 and take 5 wickets in an innings. Took his team to World Cup after 12 years. What a freak effort. #SCOvsNED https://t.co/MEC0VLlk5R

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Today, his son Bas de Leede took five wickets and scored a century to make them qualify. They will face Pakistan in their first match #CWC23Qualifiers Netherlands last faced Pakistan in 50-over World Cup in 2003. Tim de Leede dismissed both Saeed Anwar and Inzamam Ul Haq.Today, his son Bas de Leede took five wickets and scored a century to make them qualify. They will face Pakistan in their first match Netherlands last faced Pakistan in 50-over World Cup in 2003. Tim de Leede dismissed both Saeed Anwar and Inzamam Ul Haq.Today, his son Bas de Leede took five wickets and scored a century to make them qualify. They will face Pakistan in their first match 🇳🇱👏 #CWC23Qualifiers https://t.co/64qgBDnnTI

Prasanna @prasannalara Bas De Leede - 5 wickets and a scintillating 100 in a World Cup qualifier game. Easily the performance of the tournament. What a big day this for Netherlands cricket to make it to the World Cup and just very heartbreaking for Scotland who also deserve to be there. Bas De Leede - 5 wickets and a scintillating 100 in a World Cup qualifier game. Easily the performance of the tournament. What a big day this for Netherlands cricket to make it to the World Cup and just very heartbreaking for Scotland who also deserve to be there.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #CWC23 5/52 with the ball and 123 runs off 92 balls with the bat! Bas de Leede puts in a world class performance to take Netherlands to the 2023 World Cup in India 5/52 with the ball and 123 runs off 92 balls with the bat! Bas de Leede puts in a world class performance to take Netherlands to the 2023 World Cup in India 🇳🇱❤️ #CWC23 https://t.co/QfPWXWWZRZ

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu Netherlands play 2011 World Cup in India. Now they will play 2023 World Cup in India. It's written in Stars. India are winning this! Netherlands play 2011 World Cup in India. Now they will play 2023 World Cup in India. It's written in Stars. India are winning this!

"I am completely lost for words"- Netherlands captain Scott Edwards after qualifying for 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards expressed his bewilderment at their qualification for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. He opined that his side performed exceptionally against Scotland under pressure. Edwards said:

"I am completely lost for words. We first thought that the West Indies game was tough for the heart, but the last 20 overs here were hard to beat. Exceptional performance. We just put in a lot of hard work. The guys enjoy each other's success. By looking at the wicket first thing in the morning, I would not have thought 277 to be too easy to chase down.

Edwards added:

"Bas (de Leede) and Saqib (Zulfiqar) did extremely well today. Our coach Cookie (Ryan Cook) brought the batting group together at the halfway stage and told us what we had to do- we broke it down in patches. (On Bas de Leede) Build the man a statue! He is an unbelievable player. This is not the first time that he has done it, and it will surely not be the last."

