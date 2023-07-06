"It's written in Stars. India are winning this!"- Fans react as Netherlands qualify for ODI World Cup for the first time after 2011

The Netherlands have managed to book their berth for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India in October. They beat Scotland by four wickets in their final Super Six match in Harare on Thursday, July 6 to achieve the feat. Sri Lanka had already sealed one spot after winning six consecutive matches in the qualifying tournament.
Scotland and Netherlands squared off against each other on Thursday, competing for the remaining slot. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to field first in the must-win contest.
Riding on the back of Brandon McMullen's (106) century, Scotland made a decent score of 277/9 in 50 overs. Captain Richie Berrington (64) also played a handy knock to support McMullen. Bas de Leede starred with the ball for the Netherlands as he picked up five wickets in his 10-over spell.
After a magnificent bowling performance, Bas de Leede (123) was the chief tormentor of Scotland with the bat as well, as he smashed a match-winning century in the chase. His 92-ball knock, studded with five sixes and seven fours, helped Netherlands cruise to victory in just 42.5 overs. Vikramjit Singh (40), Saqib Zulfiqar (33), and others played rallied around Bas de Leede to lead their side to a memorable win.
Cricket fans on Twitter were delighted after witnessing the special performances and consistency displayed by the Netherlands in the qualifiers, which led to their qualification for the World Cup.
Indian fans, in particular, were excited as India won the last World Cup, the 2011 edition, that the Dutch competed in.
"I am completely lost for words"- Netherlands captain Scott Edwards after qualifying for 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards expressed his bewilderment at their qualification for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. He opined that his side performed exceptionally against Scotland under pressure. Edwards said:
"I am completely lost for words. We first thought that the West Indies game was tough for the heart, but the last 20 overs here were hard to beat. Exceptional performance. We just put in a lot of hard work. The guys enjoy each other's success. By looking at the wicket first thing in the morning, I would not have thought 277 to be too easy to chase down.
Edwards added:
"Bas (de Leede) and Saqib (Zulfiqar) did extremely well today. Our coach Cookie (Ryan Cook) brought the batting group together at the halfway stage and told us what we had to do- we broke it down in patches. (On Bas de Leede) Build the man a statue! He is an unbelievable player. This is not the first time that he has done it, and it will surely not be the last."