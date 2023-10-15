“It didn't seem like an ICC event” - Mickey Arthur’s brutal take on absence of Pakistan fans for 2023 World Cup match against India

Pakistan Team director Mickey Arthur has made a scathing remark on the absence of Pakistan fans for their team’s 2023 World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 14.

Expressing disappointment over the same, Arthur opined that the grand occasion seemed more like a bilateral affair organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as opposed to an ICC event.

The BCCI reportedly could not collaborate with the government of India and secure travel approvals for Pakistan fans in time for the marquee World Cup clash. There was a delay in visa approvals for Pakistani journalists as well. As reported by Cricbuzz, only a handful of reporters from Pakistan could attend the match

Speaking at a post-match press conference following Pakistan’s seven-wicket loss, Arthur did not mince any words and commented:

“It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight.

“So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian, the Indian players tonight," he went on to add.

The South African, however, refused to answer a query over whether the match should have been organized in such a manner, stating that he does not want to get fined.

“I thought we were a little bit timid” - Arthur reflects on Pakistan’s loss to India

Putting aside his strong views on the partisan crowd, Arthur admitted that Pakistan were second best in the contest against India. H described the team’s performance as “a little bit timid”. Arthur said:

"I thought we were a little bit timid. I did think we could probably have taken on the Indian spinners just a little bit more. It was a wicket that didn't turn massively, and I thought we needed to put some pressure back. But again, they were building and building nicely. I think we've got to realize that there are two ways to always skin a cat. And we've had success by taking it deep and then cashing in at the back end.

“That's been our style, that's been our brand, but we didn't play the Pakistan Way tonight, and that was the disappointing aspect of it for me," he concluded.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Pakistan were reasonably placed at 155/2 in the 30th over. However, they collapsed in spectacular fashion, losing eight wickets for 36 runs to be bowled out for 191. India chased the target in 30.3 overs.