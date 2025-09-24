"It doesn't seem like Karun Nair's name will be there" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential batting picks for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Karun Nair is unlikely to be picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. He noted that Shreyas Iyer will also not be considered, as the middle-order batter has reportedly asked for a break from red-ball cricket.

India and the West Indies will square off in a two-match Test series, with the first game scheduled to start in Ahmedabad on October 2. It's unclear whether Nair is available for selection, as he hasn't played any competitive cricket since sustaining a fracture in his finger in the final Test against England.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener virtually ruled out Nair and Shreyas' chances of featuring in the Indian squad.

"Will Karun Nair's name be there? It doesn't seem like Karun Nair's name will be there. However, another news has come that Shreyas Iyer's name will also not be there because he has reportedly written to the BCCI that they shouldn't consider him for red-ball cricket as he is taking a break from red-ball cricket," he said (9:55).

Chopra added that Nair's potential non-selection could have opened up a spot for Shreyas had he made himself available.

"Comes as a bit of a shock and a surprise because he was just now made the captain for the multi-day series. The next two series are in India and there is a Sri Lanka tour as well, where the conditions are similar to ours. So Shreyas Iyer could have actually walked into this team. Karun Nair isn't there. There was a place for Shreyas Iyer, which he has relinquished. It is as unfortunate as it might be," he observed.

Shreyas Iyer scored just eight runs in his only innings in the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A. He opted out of the ongoing second game, with Dhruv Jurel leading the India A side in his absence.

"If he is fit, his name should come" - Aakash Chopra on Sarfaraz Khan ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Sarfaraz Khan has represented India in six Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Sarfaraz Khan should be picked in the Indian squad if he is fit and available.

"If both Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair are not there, who will be there? There is still a question over Sarfaraz's fitness. If he is fit, his name should come because you didn't play him in BGT and didn't select him for England. However, you sent him with the A team, and he scored a ninety for the A team," he said (10:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Devdutt Padikkal and Abhimanyu Easwaran will likely be a part of the Indian squad.

"So, if he (Sarfaraz) has done that, give him a chance. He plays well in India in any case. He won't have any problem against spin. I see Devdutt Padikkal being part of the team. He has scored 150 runs just now, so he should be a part of this team. Abhimanyu Easwaran will hold onto his spot," Chopra observed.

However, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Abhimanyu Easwaran might not get a place in the playing XI. He highlighted that while Sai Sudharsan will likely bat at No. 3, Nitish Kumar Reddy will potentially make a comeback as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

