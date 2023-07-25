"It seems like the team has turned their back on him" - Aakash Chopra on Shikhar Dhawan's place in India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra feels Shikhar Dhawan should have been in the reckoning for a place in India's squad for World Cup 2023 but believes he is no longer in the think-tank's scheme of things.

The global 50-over extravaganza will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 later this year. Dhawan, who hasn't played for India since December 2022, is not part of the Men in Blue's 17-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the potential opening options for India for the upcoming World Cup. While observing that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will likely be the preferred opening pair, he pointed out that a left-handed option in Shikhar Dhawan has fallen off the radar, elaborating:

"It keeps going on in your heart and it's a valid discussion point - can there be a left and right-handed combination so that the batting becomes slightly easier and a little pressure is put on the opposition team? When you go with that thinking, can Shikhar Dhawan's name come on this list?"

The former Indian opener added:

"Shikhi boy's name should have been on this list but it seems like it won't be there because his name is not there for the West Indies tour as well and you didn't put his name for the Asian Games too. So it seems like the team has turned their back on him."

Chopra pointed out that Dhawan would not only have been in the race but in the team if this question was asked at the beginning of 2022. He pointed out that the combination of Dhawan, ODI cricket and ICC trophies cannot be doubted.

"It doesn't look like the Indian selectors or team management are thinking about him at all" - Aakash Chopra on Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored a century against Australia in the 2019 World Cup with a fractured thumb.

Aakash Chopra recalled Shikhar Dhawan's fighting century against Australia in the last ODI World Cup, observing:

"When he played the last World Cup, he had a fracture and went out after that, but went after scoring a century in that match as well. There is no competition for him in ODI cricket but at this point in time it doesn't look like the Indian selectors or team management are thinking about him at all."

The reputed commentator highlighted that the veteran opener had to make way because of Shubman Gill's excellent performances across formats, stating:

"It is like you are doing very well but suddenly someone comes and because he is a three-format player and is doing well in multiple places, he goes ahead of you. You say - 'I never lost in the race but what happened actually? Some other player won some other race, so why are you dropping me?'"

Chopra pointed out that Dhawan also led the Indian ODI team whenever the main players were unavailable. He added that his performances were decent, including in IPL 2023, and that he is a gun player but there is no discussion about him.

