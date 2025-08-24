"It seems like things go in his favor slightly" - Aakash Chopra on whether Harshit Rana is a better bowler than Mohammed Siraj

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Harshit Rana isn't a better bowler than Mohammed Siraj, but things have gone in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer's favor lately. He pointed out that Harshit would have been a part of the playing XI in all three formats had he been a better bowler.

Siraj hasn't been picked in the 15-member Indian squad for the 2025 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from September 9 onwards. Harshit is among the three specialist seamers chosen, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh being the other two.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked whether Siraj would play only Tests now and if Harshit is a better bowler than the Hyderabad seamer, considering he is being picked in all three formats.

"No, Siraj will be played ODIs as well. I think he will play ODI cricket as well. He will have to wait a little in T20Is. Harshit Rana isn't a better bowler, because if that had been the case, he would have played in the XI in all three formats. The guy sits outside," Chopra responded (4:15).

"So I won't say he is a better bowler than Siraj or that his records are better than Siraj's. At this point in time, it seems like things go in his favor slightly every now and then, but Siraj is a better bowler. If one does man-to-man marking, of course, Siraj is better," he added.

Mohammed Siraj has represented India in 101 matches across the three formats, but has not played an international white-ball game for more than a year. Harshit Rana has played just eight international matches, but was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad and has been picked ahead of Siraj for the upcoming Asia Cup as well.

"It might be hurting him as well" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal being sidelined from the Indian team

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't played for India since August 2023. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked about Yuzvendra Chahal being sidelined from the Indian team.

"This is a good question. Your question hurt me. It might be hurting him as well, as to what more he needs to do, because he doesn't get to play when he is part of the World Cup team. Something happens where his name doesn't come in the XI, or else he is out of the team," he replied (6:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Chahal doesn't merit a place in the Indian T20I side at the moment as he is competing with Kuldeep Yadav for the second specialist spinner's spot, with Varun Chakaravarthy being a virtual certainty.

"The last IPL was hot and cold. I am not saying that he had a great IPL, but he is a quality player. However, there is no place for him now. Only one of him and Kuldeep can come in the 15. The rest of them will be bowlers who can bat, plus Varun Chakaravarthy. Varun Chakaravarthy has won this race by a mile in T20 cricket," Chopra observed.

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 96 wickets at an economy rate of 8.19 in 79 T20I innings, but hasn't played an international shortest format game since August 2023. He has accounted for 121 wickets at an economy rate of 5.26 in 69 ODI innings, but hasn't played an international 50-over game since January 2023.

