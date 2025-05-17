"It showed that you had the talent" - Former India opener recalls earliest instance of spotting Virat Kohli's talent post latter's Test retirement

Former India opener Virender Sehwag recalled the first time he saw Virat Kohli play, admitting that he could see the potential in him at a young age. The 46-year-old said he was impressed by a backfoot punch for four from Kohli's bat, which beat both long-off and long-on fielders.

Ad

Sehwag and Kohli played together for India between 2008 and 2013 and were part of the team that won the ODI World Cup in 2011.

"He is a Delhi boy. When I first saw him for the first time at the Feroz Shah Kotla, he hit a backfoot punch and it beat both long-on and long-off for four. You can see the ability of the player then," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

Trending

"Many players came and went, but such a powerful shot off the backfoot that both players can't stop the ball it showed that you had the talent and potential to go forward and play. It was my reaction, I said Wow."

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 12, 2025.

Virat Kohli could have played Test cricket for two more years, feels Virender Sehwag

Sehwag was effusive in praise of Kohli's fitness and felt that he could be fitter than most players in either the Indian or any other team today. He also admitted that he could have played Test cricket for two more years.

Ad

"He is 36 years old and you can compare his fitness with players from other teams or the Indian team, even today he could leave many players behind. He could leave 90 per cent players behind, in terms of fitness, in terms of running. That separates him from the rest and that is why his performances have been consistent because he has the hunger to score runs, that has not gone away," Sehwag said.

Ad

"I would say he retired early from Test cricket. He could have easily played the format for two more years," he added.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against the West Indies in 2011 in Jamaica. He played 123 matches and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with a highest score of 254 not out against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news