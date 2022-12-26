"It still feels like a dream" - Suryakumar Yadav on being the No.1-ranked T20I batter 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav had an exceptional 2022 in the shortest format and gradually rose to become the No.1-ranked batter, overtaking Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to claim the elusive spot in November 2022.

Suryakumar evolved to be one of the most important players in the Indian team and broke several records in the process. He cemented the No. 4 position in the side and continued his fine run of form even after the T20 World Cup 2022.

The right-handed batter became the third Indian to record multiple T20 hundreds. He achieved the feat during the tour of New Zealand, following which he was awarded a break.

Stating that he is yet to believe that he is the No.1-ranked T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar said in an interview with PTI:

"It still feels like a dream. To be seen and called as world’s No. 1 T20 batter, if someone would have told me one year back, I don’t know how I would have reacted. When I started playing this format, I wanted to be the best and I worked hard for it."

The Mumbai-born batter took the world by storm with his unorthodox batting. His ability to manipulate the field with his extraordinary strokeplay has often rendered opposition captains and bowlers puzzled.

"If I can do what my team wants me to do in 40-50 balls, why should I bat 100 balls" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar's ability to score freely from the word go has effectively eradicated Team India's run-rate issues in the middle overs.

Explaining his thought process while playing different formats, Suryakumar said:

"I don’t like to think too much when I am playing any format. Because I enjoy this game, whenever I go into bat, I put up a show. What I always dream and visualise is that whenever I go in, I want to be the game-changer."

He continued:

"I have always loved batting whether it is T20Is, ODIs or Ranji Trophy. If I can do what my team wants me to do in 40-50 balls, why should I bat 100 balls."

The right-handed batter recently returned to red-ball cricket after a gap of almost three years. He featured for the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai side in their second group match against Hyderabad. He proclaimed his red-ball potential once again by scoring a quickfire 90 off 80 balls.

Should Suryakumar Yadav be considered an all-format player by the Indian team? Let us know what you think.

