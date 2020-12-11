'It was so stressful': Justin Langer opens up about his various health concerns

Australia coach Justin Langer recently talked about his battle with migraines, tinnitus, hearing problems and vertigo. The former opening batsman also feared about his job given his health concerns. He said:

''It was really weird. It literally just came on(sound in his ear). We’re in England for the World Cup, and one day I wake up, and I describe it as like in Star Wars, the light sabres when they start hitting each other.''

“It was a constant in my left ear. It was so bizarre, and I’m not sure how it started. For about ten months, it literally felt like I was seasick and drunk the whole time. I got to a point where I was feeling so unwell and not having the answers. I wasn’t sure that I would keep going in my job because it was just so stressful.''

Justin Langer also revealed that he had a fear of having an ear tumour like his father. The former batsman went through a brain scan, and he was given a clean chit. The 50-year-old is currently going through treatments for migraines and vertigo. He also revealed that he still has some tinnitus.

Justin Langer took up the coaching job with Australian cricket in turmoil

Justin Langer took up the coaching role with the Australian cricket team when it was going through turmoil after the sandpaper saga. With Australian cricket's image tarnished badly, Langer had a tough job at hand.

However, one can now say that he has done a commendable job as the Aussies have played with grace over the last few years. They are also back at their competitive best with David Warner and Steve Smith returning to the team.

Justin Langer and his men will have a task at hand when they take on India in the four-match Test series starting from December 17. Australia had lost the 2018-19 series 2-1 to India, and they will be keen to set things right.