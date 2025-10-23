"It was suiting me pretty well" - Team India star opens up about change in technique after AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 23, 2025 20:26 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Team India recovered to post a competitive total after early trouble in the Adelaide ODI [Credit: Getty]

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer opened up about the change in his stance visible in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series in Australia. The right-hander has employed a more open stance in both Perth and Adelaide, and the batter believes the modification is serving him well to counter the bounce.

Ad

While he scored only 11 in the series opener before being bounced out by Josh Hazlewood, the 30-year-old scored a valuable 77-ball 61 on a challenging Adelaide wicket in the second ODI.

Talking about his modified stance in the press conference after the second ODI, Iyer said:

"This technique which I've got lately is not something I've changed over time. But since last year, I wanted to have an upright stance to counter the bounce if it's more than expected. So I worked with my coach and we developed this new technique and it was suiting me pretty well. The way I grew up playing, I pretty much had an upright stance. And I was like, 'Let's go back to my old technique and see how it paces up'. So I backed myself and started in the domestic games and then till now I've been continuing with the same stance."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"The upright stance helps in Australia and even in Mumbai, where the bounce is a little bit more than expected. You've to keep chopping and changing every now and then because you don't play on the same wickets. Whatever the wicket demands, you've to change your stance accordingly. I've changed so many stances that I am able to adapt anywhere at the moment."
Ad

Iyer has historically struggled to cope with the short delivery despite boasting a stellar ODI record. The change in stance enabled the star batter to counter a brilliant Australian fast-bowling attack in the Adelaide encounter.

"We just decided to rotate the strike as much as possible" - Shreyas Iyer on his partnership with Rohit Sharma

Ad

Shreyas Iyer opened up on the conversation with Rohit Sharma during their 118-run third-wicket partnership in the Adelaide game. India were on the back foot at 17/2 in the seventh over when the duo joined hands.

"It was very crucial and we were just saying, 'Let's build the momentum towards us'. Because Hazlewood was bowling amazingly and the ball was seaming in and out. It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on, especially at the start. So we just wanted to have an attacking approach at the start but at the same time, it wasn't easy to score runs. So we just decided to rotate the strike as much as possible and see to it that we come to a total where we can charge on the bowlers," said Iyer.
Ad

Iyer also refused to blame the conditions for Australia chasing India's total of 264 down under lights.

"Credit where it's due, they played brilliantly. The way they batted and rotated strike, it was a superb performance. Cooper especially being a youngster and showing so much maturity to finish off the game showed a lot of character. And he's someone I've seen even in the A games was charging on the bowlers and very selective in terms of which bowlers to target," he stated.

The two-wicket win meant Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three ODI series.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications