"It takes guts to talk in public, especially when you are the captain"- Virender Sehwag on Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach during 2023 World Cup

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag praised captain Rohit Sharma for leading by example with his aggressive brand of cricket during his sensational knock of 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

Rohit has been pretty vocal about wanting to play aggressively and making full use of the powerplay. That's exactly what he did as he blasted the Afghanistan bowlers to all parts of the ground. Sehwag lauded Rohit for walking the talk.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India's win over Afghanistan, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Rohit Sharma's enterprising knock:

"What to say about his records. Whenever he plays, he keeps on breaking them. even when he scored his three double-hundreds, he said that he was just out there enjoying his batting. He had also given the statement that hewouldl lead from the front and play aggressively. he claimed that he would take the bowlers on. It takes guts to talk in public, especially when you are the captain. He took just 19 innings to reach seven hundreds and that shows the class of the player."

Parthiv Patel echoed Sehwag's thoughts on Rohit Sharma

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was also present in the discussion and he shed light on how nonchalantly Rohit batted even while hitting the big shots. He also hailed the Indian captain for showing how he wants the Men in Blue to play their cricket.

On this, Parthiv stated:

"That is the speciality of Rohit Sharma. Whenever we analyse him, the first thing that we come across that is the time that he has for playing his shots. perhaps that’s why he placed the pull shot so well when you pitch it shot and when you pitch it fuller, he already has that flow. it is good to see him leading by example, as a captain he always wanted to play differently and have an attacking brand of Cricket and he has realised that he has to do it by himself first and set an example."

After a duck against Australia, Rohit will be delighted to have some big runs under his belt. He already has the most ODI World Cup hundreds ever, scoring seven in just 19 innings.