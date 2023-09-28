“It is totally childish” - Shakib Al Hasan lashes out at Tamim Iqbal for not being a “team man”

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has lashed out at senior batter Tamim Iqbal over the World Cup 2023 selection controversy, terming the latter’s behavior as “childish”. He also opined that Tamim was being selfish in putting himself above the team.

Tamim, who recently made a comeback to international cricket, was not picked in the Bangladesh’s 15-man World Cup squad. The batter has been struggling with a persistent back injury. However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 27, the veteran batter alleged that he was fit to take part in the World Cup, but decided to back out after he was asked by a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official to bat down the order.

In an explosive interview to T-Sports, Shakib hit out at the Bangladesh opening batter. Reacting to the left-handed batter’s claim of being asked to bat down the order, the skipper said that it was not a big deal at all. Giving the example of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"Someone like Rohit Sharma built his career from No. 7 to opener, scored 10,000-plus runs. If he sometimes bats at No 3 or 4, would it be a big problem? It is totally childish. It is my bat, I will play. No one else can play. A player should bat at any position for the team. Team first. It doesn't make any difference if you have made 100 or 200, and the team loses. What can you do with personal achievement? You want to make a name for yourself?

"You are not thinking about the team at all. People don't understand these things. Why was the proposal given to him? It was for the team. What is wrong in that? You are a team man when you agree to such a proposal. Unless you are thinking along those lines, you are not a team man. You are playing for individual records, success, fame, and name. Not for the team," Shakib continued.

The 36-year-old further clarified that he did not discuss the matter with any player, medical team or selector. According to Shakib, the decision was made by the BCB. He, however, referenced MS Dhoni and took another dig at Tamim.

“People might doubt my capability or capacity but someone like MS Dhoni, who has won everything and has the knowledge and sense, once said that the unfit player who is playing is cheating his team and country. I think we should accept it, and not just Tamim but every player,” Shakib commented.

The Bangladesh captain pointed out that teams like New Zealand also have fitness concerns, with captain Kane Williamson still recovering from an ACL injury. He, however, claimed that lack of clarity in Tamim’s case is the major difference in the two scenarios.

"Kane Williamson won't play the first two matches, but then he will start playing. If I knew something like this, I wouldn't have any problems. But if I know that there's uncertainty about him playing the seventh or the third or the first game, or that I will only know in the morning of the game, it will be difficult for me to select the team. I don't think we need such a player," Shakib explained.

Williamson picked up the injury during the IPL 2023 opener and has not played any competitive cricket since.

“I certainly heard that he will play selectively” - Shakib Al Hasan on Tamim Iqbal controversy

Ahead of the team selection for the World Cup, there were reports that claimed Tamim had told the BCB he would only be able to play five matches during the tournament. While the veteran opener has denied the same, Shakib commented:

"I certainly heard that he will play selectively. A journalist can't really tell you that he will come to the office an hour before he wants to come to office. If you ask me personally, if I was the company CEO, I won't keep that employee. Although I never had any discussion about this matter.”

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7.