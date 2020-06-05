It will be good for Virat Kohli: Kiran More on Rohit sharing the captaincy burden

Former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More has opened up on the possibility of Rohit Sharma taking the mantle of captaincy from current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu on Friday, former selector Kiran More touched several dicey topics, one of them being sharing the captaincy burden on Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma and whether or not he thought Virat was too powerful as a captain.

"I think some thought should be put into this. Kohli is captaining RCB and Indian team across formats. You need to handle pressure and all that. Rohit is doing a great job, it will be good for Virat.” said Kiran More.

I had predicted Virat Kohli would Tendulkar's records: Kiran More

Kiran More also added that he had predicted long back in 2008 that Virat Kohli will captain India someday.

“Virat has been a superstar, I told he will captain the Indian team and beat Tendulkar's record back in 2008 when he captained India U-19. He wants to win matches all the time, he's fantastic.” said More.

When asked if he thought Virat Kohli had become too powerful as a captain, the former selector iterated that no one is strong or powerful, as at the end of the day, it is captain and the team management that take the calls collectively.

“No one is exactly strong or powerful. That will not help the Indian cricket team, neither will it help the selectors. There are two people who take the things forward, captain and team management.” said More.

The wicketkeeper who is known for the infamous confrontation with Javed Miandad during the 1992 clash with Pakistan in the World Cup further broke down his argument by dissecting the role of coach and captain in a team’s performance.

"What happens in the meeting room no one knows. Selectors keep things to themselves. Shashtri plays cricket, he knows his stuff, he's the coach. If something goes wrong, captain and coach are answerable.” More added.

Kiran More played 94 ODI matches between 1984 and 1993 and kept the wickets 93 times. More was arguably one of the most successful wicket-keepers India has ever produced in ODIs.